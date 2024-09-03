Lions Believe Levi Onwuzurike's Strength, Power 'Here to Stay'
Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike was one of the Detroit Lions’ biggest training camp standouts this summer.
Being fully healthy for the first time in his NFL career, the fourth-year pro showcased tremendous versatility in camp. He played all along the defensive line, regularly taking snaps next to fellow 2021 draft pick Alim McNeill at defensive tackle in the Lions' base defensive set. Plus, Onwuzurike saw time at both nose tackle and as a big defensive end.
It was a major development for the University of Washington product, who has played in just 26 games through his first three NFL seasons.
Detroit head man Dan Campbell expects big things in 2024 from the 26-year-old.
“This has been since spring. He came in and he clearly looked better,” Campbell said of Onwuzurike on Monday. “He looked healthy. He’s big, he’s strong. Then training camp with pads, whatever this has been, 30 days, hard heavy work, live days, you name it, and he’s – there’s no indication that this is not holding up. He looks just as strong and powerful as ever. I think it’s here to stay. So, nothing’s going to tell me that it’s not, and that’s really been the hold back is his body, trusting his body, and then once his body’s going to hold up, now he’s been able to bank the reps.”
Adding to the importance of the upcoming season for Onwuzurike is the fact that it's the final year of his rookie contract.
He will need to impress Campbell and the team's higher-ups, most notably general manager Brad Holmes, in order to earn a second contract in Detroit.
If Onwuzurike were able to develop into a disruptive force as a pass-rusher, it would most certainly help out his case. Campbell, for one, believes that the 2021 second-round pick will aid in the Lions’ pass-rushing efforts.
“He’s continued to grow and get better as a football player, because now he’s got – everything that God gave him, he can use,” Campbell continued regarding the fourth-year defender. “So, he’s in a good place right now, and yeah, I think he’s very much going to be a part of this. He’s one of those pieces I think of when it comes time to closing the pocket down on the quarterback, I think he’s one of those guys. I really do.”