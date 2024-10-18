Take It or Leave It: Best Lions Trade Offer for Maxx Crosby
The Detroit Lions have a clear need on the defensive line after the unexpected injury to star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.
With a Defensive Player of the Year candidate likely to be out for the remainder of the season, Detroit will be hard-pressed to find a player capable of offering the same level of contribution that Hutchinson offers. As a result, many pundits and fans are clamoring for the team to trade for a defender of similar caliber.
One player who has local ties that would fit this mold is Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Having played collegiately at Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti, Crosby is a logical fit from that perspective and has the ability to be a major difference maker.
With the Raiders off to a 2-4 start and Crosby making cryptic comments hinting that he is unhappy with the team's state of affairs, the Lions could swoop in and deal for the talented player to bolster their hampered pass rush.
The cost would not be cheap, as players at Crosby's position are held in high demand. Crosby has two more seasons of team control as well, as he is under contract through 2026. Additionally, Raiders owner Mark Davis has said the team is not looking to deal him.
As a result, the Lions would have to make an offer the Raiders simply can not refuse. Here is our take it or leave it trade proposal to try and land Crosby to Detroit.
Lions get: DE Maxx Crosby, 2025 third-round pick.
Raiders get: 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick, QB Hendon Hooker.
As previously stated, the ask to obtain Crosby would come at a significant cost. Here, the Lions are forced to give up their first-round pick for each of the next two seasons as well as backup quarterback Hendon Hooker.
In his second NFL season, Hooker made his NFL regular season debut in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. He also showcased his abilities during the preseason, playing in all three games and completing 29-of-44 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown.
While Hooker has high upside, the Lions signed Jared Goff to a four-year contract extension in the offseason. As a result, if Hooker has a future as an NFL starter it will likely be elsewhere. Because he is unproven and has plenty of potential, the Lions could capitalize on the value.
The Raiders have quarterback uncertainty, as neither Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell look the part of their quarterback of the future. Buying in on Hooker would have value for the Raiders as they look to find their long-term passer under coach Antonio Pierce.
With general manager Brad Holmes having plenty of success in the Draft, losing this much capital would be difficult. However, with the Lions looking to make good on a Super Bowl window that is open, it would be the cost of doing business in the NFL.
