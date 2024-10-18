Hutchinson Set Up for Full Offseason, Avoids Major Damage
The Detroit Lions will miss defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a severe leg injury that is considered to be season-ending against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.
After suffering the injury, Hutchinson had successful surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula. While initial details were limited, SI's Albert Breer provided some clarity on the situation during an appearance on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football Nightcap following the Denver Broncos' 33-10 triumph over the New Orleans Saints.
Breer said Hutchinson's break was a clean one, meaning that there was no damage sustained to nerves, ligaments or arteries surrounding the affected area. While no timetable for a return was provided initially, Breer said it would be around four months and as a result, the Super Bowl could indeed be in play if the Lions were able to make it to New Orleans.
Additionally, Hutchinson appears set up to have a full offseason. He will be extension eligible at the conclusion of this season and with the Lions' track record of extending their top players early, could be in play for a big extension based on his performance.
"This was about as clean a break as you could possibly hope for. On Tuesday, the (Lions) sent a plane to bring him back to Detroit," Breer said. "The timetable is about four months. That puts him in play for the Super Bowl if the Lions get there. Even if that doesn't happen, it looks like he's gonna have a full offseason in 2025, which could set him up to have a big second contract over the next few months."
In the immediate aftermath of his injury, the Lions added Isaiah Thomas off of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Hutchinson leaves a massive void in Detroit's pass rush, which will be tested moving forward beginning with Sunday's game against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings.