Lions Are 10.5-Point Favorite Against Bears
The Detroit Lions are 10.5-point betting favorites to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 13.
Last season, the two teams split the games played, with each team winning at home.
Lions center Frank Ragnow expressed it would be nice if he could enjoy Thanksgiving, and that would occur if the NFC North leaders could end their seven-game losing streak playing on the holiday.
"Usually, in the past years it’s been like don’t really want to talk to my family, all upset about everything. So I'd really like to enjoy Thanksgiving. And put on a show for the crowd cause it’s a unique environment and we don’t take it for granted," Ragnow said. "It’s a special, special game and it’d be really nice to get a W."
Dan Campbell indicated the Bears will rely on their defense and sees the many challenges Matt Eberflus' squad presents.
Lions Not Afraid to Play Emmanuel Moseley All Over Secondary
"This is a tough out. This team plays hard, they’re physical, got a lot of really good players. Offensively, quarterbacks’ playing better, has gotten better, really, every week, these last two weeks playing pretty good ball, efficient," said Campbell. "He’s got weapons with (DJ) Moore out there and he’s got (wideout Keenan Allen) 13 in the slot and then the rookie, (Cole) Kmet, tight end, O-line is – they’ve been banged up, but they’re back and they’re doing a pretty good job."
Detroit's fourth-year head coach expects the Bears to try and find success rushing the football out on the perimeter.
"They’re going to try to run it, get (D'Andre) Swift on the perimeter. Swift’s doing a good job, he’s been a good asset for them," said Campbell. "And then defensively, it’s kind of the anchor of this team, always has been. This D-line, (Montez) Sweat, those guys up front really bring it.
"Man, the backers, (T.J.) Edwards flies and hits, (Tremaine) Edmunds, (Jaylon) Johnson’s playing outstanding out on the perimeter," Campbell continued. "They’ve got (Kevin) Byard who’s playing really well. So, just a ton of good players, run-and-hit defense, good special teams crew and this is going to be a hell of a test. This is going to be a hell of a test.”
