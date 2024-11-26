Lions 'Not Afraid' to Play Moseley All Over Secondary
The hours leading up to the Detroit Lions' 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts were full of emotion and prayer for veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.
After over a year sidelined with a pair of significant injury, the Tennessee product made his season debut. It was only the second game he's ever played as a Lion, with the first ending after three plays with a torn ACL.
Moseley has had to overcome torn ACLs in both knees, along with a torn pec suffered this year in joint practices against the New York Giants. However, he's worked his way back onto the field for what the Lions hope to be the final stretch of the regular season as well as a postseason run.
After such a long absence, Moseley was feeling the emotions as he took the field for the first time since Oct. 8, 2023. Moseley spent the days leading up to his debut in prayer, trusting his faith as he geared up to play for the first time since a knee injury over a calendar year ago.
Once the day rolled around, he felt the same emotions swelling that he used to feel as a kid playing the game he loves.
"Sunday was amazing. I was like a kid. Like my first time playing game playing again," Moseley explained. "Just those jitters the night before, even the week before, the jitters was real. Then I go out there, run around, make a little play, then I said, 'Okay, I made my way back.'"
Now that he's back in the mix, Moseley has joined the cornerback room at the perfect time. He played exclusively on special teams in his first game back, but could wind up seeing significant snaps on Thanksgiving with Carlton Davis uncertain to play.
In his first game, he played exclusively on special teams with 15 total snaps against the Colts. He noted that with the holiday of giving thanks just around the corner, his return from injury has made him very thankful.
Coach Dan Campbell explained prior to his activation that Moseley could be utilized either as a boundary or slot corner, with potential to also play some at safety. After a limited debut, the head coach explained that Moseley will be ready to go moving forward.
“He’s ready. I think that was – this game yesterday was big. I had to think about that, that was yesterday," Campbell said. "That was big to be able to – for him, I mean, really, he hadn’t played in two years, and to be able to go out there and know that, ‘OK, I can trust this, I can trust my body.’ He went out there, competed, did a good job on teams for us, but yeah, I think he’s ready. I think he’s ready and we’re not afraid to use him.”
The cornerback has played more as a boundary corner than a slot corner, but had seen plenty of action as the nickel in training camp this year prior to his injury. He projects as a player who is capable of filling a variety of needs for the defense, be it outside or inside.
"I wouldn't say I have a preference," Moseley said. "I've played corner a lot a lot more than I've played nickel, but wherever they see fit and wherever I can help the team, that's where I'm gonna be."
Formerly with the San Francisco 49ers prior to signing with the Lions in 2023, Moseley has valuable experience in his career. He was a part of the 49ers team that lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and has been around some greats.
As a result, he's hoping he can provide some of that same leadership to the younger members of Detroit's defense.
"I've been on a really good team before, and then came here on a really good team. Played in a Super Bowl, been around some leaders before my time," Moseley said. "So I just try to relay to them what was told to me and just tell them one game at a time. The season's going really, really good right now but it's one game at a time. Don't look too far ahead. Let's accomplish what we've got to accomplish this week and then before you know it we'll be where we want to be."