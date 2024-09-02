Lions Are 3.5-Point Favorite Against Rams
The Detroit Lions open their 2024 season at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
After defeating the Rams to secure their first postseason victory in decades, the Lions again will have the opportunity to defeat Sean McVay's squad at Ford Field for Detroit's home opener.
According to many popular sports books, the Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against a Rams team that could be without offensive line starters.
The Rams’ offensive line could be depleted against a revamped Lions defensive line. After news surfaced that starting left tackle Alaric Jackson would be suspended for the first two games, Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is seemingly unlikely to play when the two teams square off on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Havenstein has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout training camp. He reportedly injured his ankle Aug. 1 and has been out since. McVay expressed prior to initial 53-man rosters being established the veteran was unlikely to be placed on injured reserve, which would require him to miss the first four games, but he could possibly miss the regular season opener.
In other Rams injury updates, McVay announced cornerback Darious Williams, wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson are on track to play in the regular season opener.
Detroit is hoping to have running back Jahmyr Gibbs, cornerback Terrion Arnold and tight end Sam LaPorta return, after missing portions of camp battling injuries.
Head coach Dan Campbell will update the Lions' injury status when he meets with reporters Monday morning.
