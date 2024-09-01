Roundtable: Can Lions' Secondary Gel Quickly Enough?
1.) What does the Lions’ active roster still need?
Christian Booher: I think the most glaring need is wide receiver still. The practice squad has some intriguing depth, but with only four wideouts on the active roster, that position is still one of concern.
If the Lions can find solutions at the position, they should be in a pretty good position to have a lot of success offensively. Having Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams helps, and Jahmyr Gibbs could pick up the slack a little by lining up in the slot.
In addition to wide receiver, the depth at EDGE rusher is less than desired in my opinion. If James Houston can return to form after last year’s injury, he could be a difference-maker at that position.
Vito Chirco: As much as I liked the Lions’ practice-squad additions of Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson, I still have my doubts about the team's wide receivers room. I'm not entirely confident that Kalif Raymond and Isaiah Williams will last the entire season as Detroit's No. 3 and No. 4 receivers, respectively.
Plus, I still think the roster is in need of an additional EDGE rusher to supplement Aidan Hutchinson. I believe that Marcus Davenport, James Houston and Josh Paschal will each have their moments. However, I don't think any of them will be consistently productive enough to aid Hutchinson and the Lions in their pass-rushing efforts.
2.) Are you concerned the starting secondary has not had enough time to gel, especially since Detroit is opening up against the Rams?
Booher: Any time there’s sweeping change like what Detroit had in the secondary, there should be cause for concern for how it’s going to look. These things take time, and I don’t expect the Lions’ effort in the back-half of the defense to be perfect early in the season.
With that said, there’s no excuse for the effort and production to be poor. They’re still talented players with lots to show, be it at previous places or in college. I’m not so concerned about the individuals within the unit, but rather just how all of the efforts will look collectively.
Chirco: Yes. But, I'm not as worried about the cornerbacks as I am the safeties. Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and Ifeatu Melifonwu all missed time either this spring or summer due to injuries. Thus, the Lions’ starting safety group didn't have an ample amount of time to play together in camp. And to me, this could have an impact on the quality of play from this position group going into Week 1 against the L.A. Rams, led by Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. So, I think there's a chance that the likes of Joseph and Melifonwu, who is currently dealing with an undisclosed ailment, could struggle against the Rams’ passing attack.
3.) How much should RB Jahmyr Gibbs touch the ball Week 1, if he is available?
Booher: I think David Montgomery should be the bell-cow back early as Gibbs recovers within the first couple weeks. The running back position is a tough one to play, and as a result, the Lions can ease Gibbs back rather than have him take 20-30 carries a game.
With that said, Gibbs is also capable of contributing as a pass-catcher. This could be a better avenue for him to produce early in the season, before he works his way into being Detroit’s top option on the ground.
Chirco: I'm all for Gibbs touching the football as much as possible. Quite honestly, he is the most explosive weapon on the Lions’ offense, with the ability to break a big play whenever he has the ball in his hands. So, if he's healthy, he should receive an ample amount of reps – both as a runner and as a receiver – in Week 1 against the Rams.
4.) Are you concerned that the Lions now have the most expensive average ticket price in the NFL?
Booher: I think that’s unfortunately the cost of their rise to Super Bowl contender. Everyone wants to be a part of what they have going on in Detroit, and everyone’s invested in what Dan Campbell is building.
Interest in the NFL is at an all-time high, and demand for the product is soaring as a result. If there’s anything that’s positive about the high ticket prices, it shows that the stadium will be full and loud on gameday.
Chirco: I am a bit. With the rise in ticket prices, the Lions, unfortunately, have weeded out a lot of middle-income individuals that were longtime season ticket-holders. At this juncture, I just hope that the average ticket price of $254 doesn't rise much more.
5.) Which member of the Lions’ 2024 roster would you invite over for a Labor Day barbecue?
Booher: I think the barbecue would be an excellent setting for a meeting with the quarterbacks room. The vibe strikes me as one that would be relaxed enough while still having a central focus. It would be very interesting to learn the intricacies of playing the position, as well as understanding just what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL.
Chirco: Gosh, this is the hardest question of the day. I need someone to grill for me, so I've got to pick a Lions player that I believe would be a grill master. With that said, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that Frank Ragnow, with his fishing prowess, would be up to the task. Thus, I'd be inviting the Pro Bowl center to my Labor Day BBQ.