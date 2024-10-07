Detroit Lions Are 3.5-Point Favorites against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions will head to Dallas this week to face a Cowboys squad that was able to make a fourth-quarter comeback on the road against the Steelers.
Detroit has opened as a 3.5-point betting favorite to leave AT&T Stadium with the Week 6 victory.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, after throwing an early interception in the final quarter, led the 3-2 Cowboys to a victory with a touchdown toss to Jalen Tolbert with less than 30 seconds remaining on a blistering, rainy evening in Pittsburgh.
The Sunday Night Football game was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to inclement weather.
"I was saying it before the game started, like we're not going to forget this one regardless. With the delays, with everything that happened, it's one of those games I don't care how long you play, you'll never forget it," said Prescott, following the Cowboys' 20-17 victory against the Steelers. "I just kept saying, 'Let's make it one to remember.' I think we did that in all the ups, the downs, the ebbs and flows."
Dan Campbell's squad was defeated in Dallas last season, 20-19, in a game that was marred by controversy. A potential game-winning catch on a two-point conversion by tackle Taylor Decker was called off by referee Brad Allen.
Officials incorrectly expressed that the Lions did not follow proper procedures in identifying Decker as an eligible receiver.
