Everyone Is Saying Lions Hangover Is Real
Teams that have played the Detroit Lions during the 2024 NFL season have not been successful the following week.
Fans have noticed the emerging "hangover" teams face after battling the Lions. Since head coach Dan Campbell took over back in 2021, Detroit has prided itself on playing a physical, competitive brand of football.
Safety Kerby Joseph explained on "The Rich Eisen" show this week Detroit's fourth-year head coach has often discussed being a team that is circled on everyone's schedule, as the Lions are now a hunted squad.
“I was just going to say that. Coach Campbell said that, and that’s a great phrase to say. We’re not hunters no more, now we’re getting hunted," said Joseph. "I feel like we still don’t care. We’re still gonna play our game. We’re not worried about that. We know who we are, we know what we’re coming to do. We’ve just got to play our game.”
After Detroit won their season-opener against the Rams, Sean McVay's squad went on to lose to the Arizona Cardinals 41-10.
The Buccaneers ending up losing to the Denver Broncos, 26-7, after surprising the Lions at Ford Field in Week 2.
Detroit was able to rebound on the road against the Cardinals, in front of a supportive crowd that featured many Lions fans donning Honolulu blue jerseys.
Arizona was dominated against the surging Commanders, 42-14, after losing to the Lions at home.
In Week 5, the Seattle Seahawks were upset by the New York Giants, 29-20, following a Monday Night Football loss to the Lions.
