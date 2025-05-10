Notes: Lions GM Brad Holmes Speaks at N.C. A&T Commencement
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes took on a new challenge this weekend.
On Saturday, Holmes returned to his alma mater, North Carolina A&T and offered a commencement address. In his speech, he discussed his journey from graduating at the school and working at Enterprise Rent-A-Car to become a public relations intern and working his way up to his current status as the Lions' GM.
As part of his speech, he discussed three keys to success. These keys included having a winning attitude, consistency and quality of production. He explained important lessons he's learned throughout his journey, including the importance of reading and listening in an effort to better oneself.
Additionally, he closed his speech with an impassioned message about having pride for where they went to school. He explained the value of the education the graduates got from the school, and why they should carry utmost pride for having graduated from there.
"Be proud of where you come from. That blue and gold you bleed hits different. That statue of the Greensboro Four should mean something to you," Holmes explained. "Those bullet holes on the side of Scott Hall should mean something to you. That A.C. window unit that I put up and duct-taped in Cooper Hall means something to me. It shaped me. When people disrespect Aggie Pride, that say, 'So you went to AT&T?' That strikes a nerve with me, it makes me cringe. A&T is where the real ones are made. Aggies are gritty."
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions headlines on May 10.
