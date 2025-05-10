Ranking Three Best Lions Opponents for Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions have eight opponents scheduled to visit Ford Field in the 2025 season, and one of them will have the opportunity to play on a national holiday in an annual tradition.
Every year, the Lions host a game on Thanksgiving. Last season, they knocked off the Chicago Bears to snap a lengthy losing streak on the holiday. Their opponent for this year's game will be revealed next week as part of the NFL's schedule release.
Though Detroit has eight home games, there are only seven possible opponents for Thanksgiving due to one of those teams, the Dallas Cowboys, also annually hosting a game on the holiday as well.
As a result, the Lions' Thanksgiving opponent will be one of the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here is a ranking of the three matchups I'd most like to see for the Lions on Thanksgiving.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Lions and Buccaneers have played some exciting games over the past two seasons. Most recently, the Buccaneers came into Ford Field in Week 2 and defeated the Lions, so this year Detroit will be looking for its revenge.
Baker Mayfield is one of the most thrilling quarterbacks to watch due to his gunslinger mentality, and he has an arsenal of weapons surrounding him including wide receiver Mike Evans. Tampa Bay also boasts a stout defense headlined by defensive tackle Vita Vea.
For the entertainment factor, the showdown between Mayfield and Jared Goff offers fireworks. Both teams have a wide array of skill position talent, which could lead to yet another entertaining showdown between two of the NFC's best.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are one of the league's most storied franchises, and as a result could be the perfect fit to make a third Thanksgiving trip to Ford Field. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, and there is some serious intrigue surrounding the Steelers at this stage.
One of the NFL's biggest storylines this offseason has been the future of Aaron Rodgers, who remains uncommitted for the 2025 season yet is strongly linked to Pittsburgh. If he were to join the Steelers, this game would mark his return to a place where he tormented the home fans for many years as the signal-caller for the Green Bay Packers.
If Rodgers never signs, the Steelers have question marks at quarterback but a solid foundation at many other positions.
This matchup will feature two of the best pass-rushers in the game in T.J. Watt and Aidan Hutchinson. Additionally, both teams are built in similar styles with run-first attacks. This game will be a battle in the trenches, and has the looks of a classic.
1. Minnesota Vikings
Detroit has played divisional opponents on Thanksgiving two straight years and in seven of the last nine. After playing Chicago last year and Green Bay the year before, perhaps Minnesota is next in the rotation for the 2025 season.
The Vikings finished one game behind the Lions last season as a result of their battle in Week 18 for the division. Both teams return a significant portion of their talent and could be setting up for another close race, with one major exception for the Vikings. Gone is Sam Darnold, and in steps former Michigan Wolverine J.J. McCarthy to lead the offense.
If McCarthy is who the Vikings hope he is right away, this matchup would carry heavy divisional implications. The Vikings have plenty of stars around him, headlined by Justin Jefferson, but he could experience growing pains early in his career.
With two of the game's best coaches squaring off and a cast of standouts on both sides, the Vikings are the best divisional option for Thanksgiving and could wind up being the best opponent Detroit sees at home in 2025.