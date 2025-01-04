Lions Called League Office Due to Vikings Massive Ticket Purchase
The Minnesota Vikings took what many could view as an extreme measure to have their fans attend the Sunday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "The Vikings took the unusual measure of buying around 1,900 tickets for the road game on the secondary market, at about $1,000 apiece, for a total approaching $2 million. The team then turned around and sent an email to season ticket holders, offering the opportunity to buy the tickets at a much lower price point, and in some cases for as little as $200 per ticket."
The Lions ticket office noticed what the Vikings planned and the team contacted the league office.
According to Breer, the Lions were notified the Vikings were not in violation of any league rules.
While not terribly surprising, those taking advantage of the discount and purchasing tickets from the Vikings have taken the opportunity to try and flip the discounted tickets.
"One ticket holder sold their seat on the secondary market for $724. The buyer then turned around and sold the ticket to Advantage Tickets, a company the Vikings worked with, for $1,200. The Vikings then sold the ticket to a season ticket holder for $300," Breer explained. "The season ticket holder, in turn, sold it on the secondary market for $690. That buyer was, potentially, a broker, since the ticket is back on the market again."
As many have pointed out online, nearly 2,000 tickets for Vikings' fans in a venue that seats more than 65,000 is not going to tilt the favor in the opponents direction.
The winner of Sunday's clash between the Lions and Vikings will secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and the NFC North division title.