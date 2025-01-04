Lions Activate Anzalone, Raymond, Elevate Two Against Vikings
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of a winner-take-all Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
By waiving Morice Norris and Tom Kennedy earlier in the week, the Lions created two open spots on the active roster.
On Saturday afternoon, the team filled them by activating wideout Kalif Raymond and linebacker Alex Anzalone from injured reserve.
Kennedy was brought back on the practice squad while Norris was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
Unfortunately for veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, he was placed on the on Reserve/Non-Football Illness list after not being available all week during practice ahead of the season finale.
Anzalone has been sidelined since suffering a broken forearm in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Raymond has been out since suffering a foot injury a week later against the Colts.
Both players' game status of questionable have not changed ahead of Sunday's game at Ford Field.
From the practice squad, the Lions have elected this week to elevate defensive lineman Chris Smith and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver.
Sunday's game is the latest big game that the organization has played over the last several seasons under Dan Campbell. They've quickly become one of the league's best teams, and fans across the country have come to appreciate the Lions' style.
Detroit is undefeated in primetime this year and seems to have a mentality that helps them succeed in big games. With so much experience in high-stakes showdowns, Campbell believes the Lions will embrace the pressure that accompanies Sunday's game.
“Yeah, I do think that helps. I do because it’s like anything else, man, if it’s shock-and-awe and it’s the crowd and it’s the media attention and it’s the record of the opponent, division game, all on the line – if you’re not used to that, it can be a little overwhelming," Campbell said. "It can be overwhelming for some players and teams, and so we’ve been in that, and I think – look, we – I think we embrace that, I really do.
"I think we embrace the challenge of it, we embrace the bright lights of it, we respect the opponent that’s coming in here, and we love competition, and this is going to be one of these all-out, come to the end of the line type games, so we know what we’re getting ready to play and what we’re getting ready to face," Campbell continued. "So, we’re looking forward to this competition.”