Lions Camp Watch: UDFA Rookie Center Can Make 53-Man Roster
Undrafted rookie center Kingsley Eguakun has drawn attention from the Detroit Lions coaching staff due to his solid start to training camp.
An ankle injury derailed his senior season at Florida, giving Detroit's personnel department an opportunity to extend the 6-foot-3, 304-pound lineman an undrafted rookie free agent contract with solid guaranteed monies ($245,000).
Eguakun impresssed many scouts at the Senior Bowl, regularly winning reps against top collegiate prospects.
According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, "Eguakun is a strong prospect with the base and leverage necessary to combat a variety of skill sets at the point of attack. He's an experienced prospect with 30 career starts in the SEC and 42 total appearances. Eguakun was credited with allowing zero sacks in 901 career pass protection reps.
"Eguakaun also put forth an impressive pre-draft workout. The Jacksonville native had a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-1 broad jump. He also ran a 4.51 shuttle and 7.57 three-cone. The results led Eguakun to capture a 9.09 Relative Athletic Score, though an official 40-yard dash time was notably absent."
Against the Giants, the 23-year-old successfully sealed off defensive tackles and was able to levy a successful block on a linebacker, which should give the coaching staff additional confidence to play him more the next couple of weeks.
Detroit's depth along the offensive line took a hit, as Conor Galvin suffered a torn MCL against the Giants, ending his 2024 season.
Rookie Christian Mahogany has missed the early portion of training camp dealing with an illness.