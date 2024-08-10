Fact or Fiction: Is James Houston's Roster Spot in Jeopardy?
The Detroit Lions are seeking to put together a group of versatile defensive linemen and linebackers that can make plays, pressure the quarterback and be reliable tacklers.
Outside linebacker James Houston burst on to the scene in 2022, when he recorded eight sacks after debuting against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, a fractured fibula derailed his sophomore campaign in the NFL.
In the preseason opener against the Giants, the former sixth-round pick appeared out of position at times and incurred a penalty, which has placed his overall development in question.
While he is not currently on the Lions roster bubble, he must showcase more over the next several weeks and in preseason games against the Chiefs and Steelers.
Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu and Mitchell Agude have been more productive and consistent through the first couple weeks of training camp.
According to Detroit Football Network, "James Houston as an off-ball defender isn't progressing quickly enough. The third-year player looked lost at times, especially when contrasted against more experienced veterans like Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Ben Niemann. For what it’s worth, I thought the latter performed well and strengthened his roster case."
Head coach Dan Campbell has been asked repeatedly about Houston's development. Last year, Detroit's popular head coach dropped clues regarding the coaching staff was seeking from Houston.
"He has to dive into the playbook. He has to know the calls," said Campbell. "He has to understand all the adjustments to formations, things of that nature and that’s where once he grows, if he can get to that point, now he – potentially, he won't come off the field. But he has a long way to go before that happens."
Against the Giants, Houston did not appear as impactful as others on the roster. This offseason, he has worked with Derrick Barnes to improve his overall performance as a linebacker.
Houston has clear pass rush abilities. But, the linebacker position requires significantly more, especially to play more in Aaron Glenn's scheme.
Houston has been working to drastically improve his decision-making, adjusting to various personnel matchups and recognizing pre-snap formations. Recognizing keys and reacting quickly has been slow to develop, according to film review.
"If Lynn, Ukwu or Mitchell Agude continue to produce and show more versatility, it’s at least a conversation."
Additional reading
1.) Ennis Rakestraw Film Review against New York Giants
2.) Burning Question: Do Lions Need New Backup Quarterback?
3.) Grades: Offense Struggles to Find Footing in Sloppy Loss