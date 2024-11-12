Power Rankings: Lions Can Beat Teams Despite Turnover Issues
Here is where the Detroit Lions stand in the latest NFL power rankings, following the team's 26-23 victory against the Houstons Texans at NRG Stadium.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
I think this exercise is going to perpetually drive Chiefs fans insane when in real life we should be incredibly kind to Kansas City given the power they have to fix games at the NFL level. But seriously, if Patrick Mahomes threw five INTs, the Chiefs would have lost to the Broncos by 35. The Lions won this one and, after halftime, showcased just how good this coaching staff has been at making adjustments.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 1st
This could be a nine, but there’s always a concern with Jared Goff that something bad is lurking around the next corner. For instance, a five-interception game like he had Sunday night against the Texans. That’s more than he had in the first eight games of the season. The other knock on Goff is his offensive coordinator and teammates make it easy on him. His air yards per attempt (6.9) rank 29th in the league. Still, his EPA per dropback (.16) ranks eighth in the league and can’t be dismissed.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 2nd
Winning the way they did on Sunday night against the Texans is proof of just how tough this team can be. They rallied in a big way, which shows their Dan Campbell grit.
Power ranking: 1st
Previous ranking: 1st
For all the praise of the Lions’ comeback win, they do need to figure out how Jared Goff went off the rails on Sunday night and more than doubled his interception total for the season. It shouldn’t be a problem. But the Lions can’t let it become one either.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 2nd
Good teams find a way to win even when they're not playing well. By all rights, the Lions should have lost their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Houston Texans. Instead, they roared back by scoring 19 unanswered second-half points to claim a victory.
These types of double-digit comebacks have become commonplace for the Kansas City Chiefs, who everyone is striving to beat. The Lions have reached that echelon with two such wins in their last four games despite trailing by 10 or more points in the second half. Jared Goff's five interceptions couldn't ruin the evening's festivities. Instead, the Lions overcame, which says a lot about this team, its talent and how it can handle itself against top competition.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 2nd
Add resilience to their DNA after they notched their first win under HC Dan Campbell after trailing by double digits at halftime … while becoming the first team in 12 years to prevail despite its quarterback serving up five INTs.