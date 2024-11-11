Everything Jared Goff Said After Lions Beat Texans
Here is everything Jared Goff said after the Detroit Lions defeated the Houston Texans to improve to 8-1 on the season.
On his mindset after throwing five interceptions:
“I honestly didn't feel like I was playing all that bad, and I was seeing things well. I was throwing it well. I had some unfortunate things there early, but I've been through a whole lot worse than that. I've been to the bottom. Mentally I've been to the bottom. Some unlucky plays isn't going to throw me off my game.”
On how he washes those away mentally:
“It's a battle. It's hard. I didn't feel like I was playing all that bad. I was seeing things well. The tipped ball -- ultimately I have to take care of the ball, but they were playing some good plays, and some things that weren't going our way, and I think ultimately I never lost confidence because I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do on most of those plays. Our defense really bailed us out. They really did all day. The guys stuck with me on offense, and I'm telling them, ‘Hey, man, I'm good, just hang in there, and I'm good, I'm going to have this thing figured out’. They stuck with me.”
On the four punts, two picks, and a missed field goal by the defense:
“Pretty dang good.”
On stepping up under pressure:
“Yeah, it was awesome. It really was. To win a game where your offense has five turnovers doesn't happen very often. That's a credit to them and a credit to our whole team's resiliency. I think like a lot of teams -- every team gets punched in the mouth. At some point every team does. The good ones respond, and we're one of those teams, and we respond.”
On his reaction to the game-winning field goal:
“Yeah, pretty good.”
On Jake Bates' performance:
“He is kicking it as well as anyone in the league right now. We see him in practice make these long ones all the time, so we were pretty aware of what his range is. Both those looked good from a lot further than where they were kicked from. We have a lot of confidence in him. It's really cool for a guy that's that young with that amount of experience to walk out there cold-blooded twice now on the road, knock them both down. Pretty good.”
On what went through his mind when he saw that ball go in:
“Holy smokes. That was a roller coaster of a game. Like I said, like a mental battle for me to know that I'm not crazy. I knew what I was doing, and I knew what I was seeing. Yeah, sure, maybe one or two of them I would like to have back, but for the most part, you know, I was confident in what I was seeing and where I was throwing it.”
On how facing adversity can it help him personally:
“A ton. I think last year to the Chicago game at home. When you can dig in deep with those adverse situations and come out top, it just prepares you for the next adverse situation. It's never over until it's over. We were in a hole there, big hole, and they were playing well. They were humming on defense. I kept giving them the ball over and over. We fought. We really did.”
On how confident he is feeling right now with:
"No doubt. We have a lot of games left certainly, but this was a meaty part of our schedule not only on the road, but the quality of teams we were playing and tough atmospheres. We had some guys injured. It was a big win for us tonight to go to 8-1 and stay on this winning streak we're on.”
On his read on the last third down:
“Yes. Yeah, I think they played some version of cover two, and he was open. Gave it to him.”
On if they go over scenarios in practice similar to the one they faced today:
“Gosh, I remember the field goal. Gosh, what was the play? I don't know if it was that play, but I do remember the field goal. It was a very similar situation, yeah. We do it all the time. I don't know if that one was exact, but it was very similar. Every week he kind of puts some new scenarios in, and it really prepares us for them. We walk through them. We talk through them. We talk through, ‘What are the possibilities, what could we do, what could we not do?’ Yeah, we're always kind of prepared for those.”
On what allowed them to be prepared for moments like this:
“We've been tested. I think Dan (Campbell) has done a great job of putting us in these tough situations in practice. I think all the way back through training camp. So much situational work and creating pressure environments in a -- in reality it's practice but creating a pressure environment where guys are asked to kind of rise above and see what they're made of. He does it all the time. He does it every week, and it's paid off.”
On if a couple of them were lucky:
“Yeah.”
On if coaches say much to him during those moments or give him space:
“They were all so supportive. They were good. I spoke on it earlier, but there was a couple of unfortunate ones, and then I never felt like I was not seeing things well. That's when you kind of have to recalibrate a little bit. I felt like I was seeing things great, and they were making good plays, and there were some unfortunate situations. Would I like them back? Sure. I had to swallow it a little bit there. All right, it happened, but I'm seeing things good, and don't try to abandon what I know I can do if that makes sense.”