How Lions Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 14
The Detroit Lions are nearing a second-consecutive playoff berth, and their path to it is simple for the upcoming week.
With a win over the Green Bay Packers, the Lions will officially punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Thursday showdown with Green Bay has wide-ranging impacts on the Lions' playoff hopes, particularly their hopes to get the NFC's top seed and gain home-field advantage.
With a win, the Lions would have an 84 percent chance at earning the NFC No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, a loss would drop their chances of getting the top seed to 39 percent.
If the Lions are unable to secure a win, they could still clinch a playoff berth through nine other different scenarios throughout the league.
As the calendar turns to December, the Lions will have to navigate a number of injuries to their defense. Despite the adversity, coach Dan Campbell has been adamant that the team is capable of overcoming it and enduring the tough stretch by taking it one day at a time.
“So, I think it's all about just putting your best foot forward and literally, it’s the one in front of you, it’s the practice in front of you, it’s – if we’re going to walk through, then it’s got to be so freaking detailed and on point, and guys have got to take it serious, which our guys have done, and then when we practice, we either walk or we go," Campbell said. "We’re not doing the, ‘Hey, we’re going to practice, but it’s –‘ You’re getting one or the other, and so when we go, we get full reps and we get a good look at it because that give you confidence, and so you take it week-to-week, day-to-day and you don’t worry about anything else and, ‘How do we get a little bit better than we were last week?’”
Lions Week 14 playoff clinching scenarios
1.) Lions win or tie
2.) Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks-Cardinals tie
3.) Falcons loss or tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie
4.) Falcons loss or tie + Rams loss or tie + Eagles win
5.) Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Eagles win
6.) Falcons loss or tie + Cardinals loss + Eagles win
7.) Buccaneers loss or tie + Seahawks-Cardinals tie
8.) Buccaneers loss or tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie
9.) Buccaneers loss or tie + Rams loss or tie + Eagles win
10.) Buccaneers loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Eagles win