Lions Thanksgiving Game Sets New NFL TV Ratings Record
The Detroit Lions were able to set a new NFL record for viewership on Thanksgiving in their normal time slot.
According to Sports Illustrated, "The NFL announced a record average viewership of 34.2 million across its three Thanksgiving last week, with the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants and Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins following game in Detroit. The Lions and Bears averaged 37.5 million viewers, a record for the early Thanksgiving Day slot and an 11% bump from last year's Lions-Packers game."
Safety Kerby Joseph recently appeared on the "Kickin It With Dee" podcast and expressed the Lions are "America's Team" and have earned the country cheering for their success.
"We're America's Team, bro. We're America's team," Joseph explained. "I just like to tell it how it is. I just like to speak facts. Every time we're on, like, come on now, everybody watching us. Everybody's cheering for us."
Catching their breath
The Lions have an opportunity to catch their breathe following the division contest against the Packers.
Dan Campbell's squad will have played four games in a relatively short timespan. Normally, the Lions earn an extra couple of days off after Thanksgiving. This year, the team plays again on Thursday, one week after defeating the Bears.
"We’ll have a chance to catch our breath after this one. It goes without saying, it puts a strain on – it does, it puts a strain on you, but yet, Green Bay’s going through the same thing, so it doesn’t matter," said Campbell. "It’s about, really, who handles it better and so we know that’s what we’re tasked with and no matter what, we’ve got to put together a really good game plan and have something our guys can get ahold of and can succeed in. That’s what we’re tasked with, and I feel good about that, again.”
