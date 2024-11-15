'It's About Respect': Lions Carlton Davis Gaining Momentum
Carlton Davis has been an integral force in elevating the play of the Lions’ cornerbacks room in 2024.
In his first season in Detroit, the veteran corner has recorded 47 total tackles, including two for loss, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.
Plus, he played a pivotal role in the Lions’ comeback a week ago against Houston, securing each of his two interceptions in the Week 10 victory. He finished with a season-best 91.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts against the Texans, as well as a season-high PFF coverage grade of 90.7.
It was a performance that had the seventh-year pro feeling like a “savvy veteran.”
“I definitely did (feel like a savvy vet),” Davis said after the Week 10 contest. “If you watch film, I jump out all the time. If you watch the film, I'm in good position on every out. I know this team. They like to run out and then go double move. When they ran the two outside, I didn't play it too hard, and they were completing it.
“I know coming out of halftime that they were going to go back to that, because they're a team who love to repeat successful plays. When they went back to it, they gave me the set that I was looking for, and we were in the right call. I knew I would jump it.”
It was also an ultra rewarding performance for Davis, who had a disappointing game against the Texans as a member of the Buccaneers last season. It came in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign, when Davis allowed seven receptions on eight targets and a passer rating against of 158.3.
He was also penalized twice, and produced a season-worst PFF coverage grade (29.3) and a season-low PFF overall mark (30.2). And, to make matters worse, the subpar outing from Davis came in a loss for the Buccaneers.
Subsequently, the former Tampa Bay defensive back was extra motivated to deliver a solid effort against C.J. Stroud and Houston last Sunday night.
“I wanted to get payback. Honestly, it's never personal for me, but I did feel that on my heart,” Davis expressed. “When we were losing, I just told myself, ‘Bro, we got to make a play. I'm not going out sad to these guys twice.’ They're a great team, well-coached guys, but at the same time, we are, too. The emotional state just kind of took over, and I was like, ‘I'm making a play regardless.’ I couldn't leave this stadium two years in a row, not being able to say I'm a winner and not being able to overcome this team.”
As much as the Week 10 showdown with Houston was about getting revenge for Davis, it was also about earning the respect of the players lined up across from him, a feeling he didn't leave Houston with a season ago.
“Honestly for me, at the end of the day, it's about respect, and I want to earn the respect of every team who I play against. Last year, I didn't do that,” Davis said. “Last year, they could go into the season -- or they may have (gone) into this game thinking, ‘Well, we can get them again.’ They had a little bit of success earlier. For me personally, I had a personal vendetta just to show them, just to get my respect back. That's what it's all about for me. Coming out of halftime, I had to do something. I was like, ‘I'm about to just let them know.’”
Davis has delivered solid results for the Lions all season long, and his head coach, Dan Campbell, has certainly taken notice.
“That’s been an outstanding addition. And, as a matter of fact, I told him Saturday night, we’re in the special teams meeting, I slip right behind him – I think I said this yesterday, I said, ‘Man, one of the best moves we made was acquiring you, getting you here,’” Campbell said of Davis Monday. “And, there is nothing better than a cover corner who runs, hits, tackles, fills the run, no fear, and then you see what he’s able to do with those takeaways yesterday.”
Along with his production on the field, Davis has brought immense value to Detroit as a mentor to the team's younger defensive backs, such as 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold.
"He's impacted us, and he's made us better," Arnold said. "Carlton's an exciting player to watch. I just feel like us as a brotherhood, our best football is yet to come."
Being a veteran presence can certainly help the development of the younger players around him, like Arnold.
“And, he is good for that room,” the fourth-year head coach added regarding Davis. “He is a veteran guy, he’s a guy who’s been around it for a while. There are things that he understands, and can kind of help the young guys with technique-wise or things that you see when it comes to game-planning. And, look, man, he’s all in, and he’s playing at a high level. And, I feel like, he’s another guy, he’s just gaining momentum. His confidence continues to grow, and he’s just – he’s gaining momentum. So, I’m thankful we got him here.”