Why Lions Could Not Land CB With 76 Career Starts
The Detroit Lions are in the market for cornerback help after a pair of injuries have depleted their depth.
With D.J. Reed on injured reserve and the length of Terrion Arnold's absence currently unknown, the Lions sought to add a veteran corner in New Orleans' Michael Davis. According to reports, the Lions reached out to Davis to sign him, but the veteran ultimately landed on the Saints' active roster.
NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Lions reached out to Davis, who was signing with the Saints' practice squad, with the intention of signing him. As a result, New Orleans upped their offer to place him on the active roster and held on to the veteran.
Davis is a seasoned veteran with 122 games played and 76 starts to his credit. Debuting in 2017, Davis spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before playing the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders.
A key connection between Davis and the Saints is the presence of former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Now the defensive coordinator of the Saints, Staley is a coach that Davis spent significant time playing for. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, this was a key reason for Davis' ultimate decision.
Now, the BYU product will suit up for the Saints and the Lions will continue to seek an addition to their defensive backfield.
On Monday, NFL insider Aaron Wilson listed the Lions among the potential suitors for another veteran cornerback in Tre Hawkins. Detroit was named among five total teams.
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft, Hawkins has appeared in 20 games, all for the New York Giants over the last two seasons. In that span, he has notched 45 total tackles, three passes defensed an an interception.
The Lions have already made one addition at the position since Reed's injury, signing Tre Flowers to the practice squad.
On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Arnold would be out for a significant amount of time. Reed, meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.
Initially, reports showed that Arnold would likely miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury suffered against the Bengals. However, recent updates indicate that the young cornerback got an optimistic second opinion, and that he and the team are hoping to avoid as much as a stint on injured reserve.
Detroit is already dealing with a significant injury in the secondary, as Ennis Rakestraw suffered a season-ending injury during training camp.
The Lions return to action Sunday with another tough test, as they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday Night Football showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.