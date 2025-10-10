Lions Compare Jack Campbell to All-Time Great NFL Linebackers
The Detroit Lions linebackers unit is currently playing at an elite level.
Led by veteran Alex Anzalone, the team has also seen tremendous growth from Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.
As a result, the team has seen the defense become quite opportunistic forcing turnovers and growing in regards to both their ability to limit the run and pass.
For Campbell, his third-year has seen the former first-round pick assume the responsiblity of wearing the green-dot.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard showered the former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker with praise this week. The talented linebacker has taken on a leadership role, is growing tremendously understanding why certain plays are called and is gaining a very deep understanding of the game on a weekly basis.
“It’s rare when you’re talking about a guy that can call the game as a player. It is because of the time it takes. A lot of these guys are talented and that kind of bites a lot of these guys because when you hit a certain talent peak, you feel like you don’t need to do certain things," said Sheppard. "And that’s just human nature, like, ‘I don’t need to study extra. I know I’ve got this guy, I’m going to go eliminate him.’ But when you start to see those elite of the elite who has the athletic ability and all the skillset but also they feel like it’s never good enough, it’s never enough. ‘Yeah I mastered the scheme but now I want to know why you’re saying that coach.’ That’s kind of rare."
Sheppard noted that Campbell is now starting to become in the category of Pro Football of Hame players at his position, based on his growing understanding of the game and his ability to now see the game from a coaches perspective as well.
"You’re starting to get into that upper echelon of the green dot linebackers in this League that you’ve seen throughout the course. I’m talking go back to (Brian) Urlacher, go back to Ray (Lewis), you go back to all of these guys that’s been able to do that. (Luke) Kuechly. And these guys that you’ve seen be able to adjust on the run in-game without a coach having to be over their shoulder," said Sheppard. "It’s rare and we have the luxury of having two of them."
Detroit's first-year defensive coordinator also wanted to acknowledge publicly Anzalone's efforts this season.
"It’s not just Jack," said Sheppard. "Alex (Anzalone) actually has been doing this for two, three years now. So, to have him out there without the green dot, it’s almost like Jack sometimes, you’ll see him look and Anzo’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And it’s like Batman and Robin and with those two on the field, they’re the calming presence in the storm.
"When things are hectic, when things are getting a little frustrated out there, they’re the guys that say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing. We’re good. This is why he called that, we’re good," Sheppard commented further. "Trust me, it was a good call.’ They’re able to echo that message that I’m bringing in the locker room and in the huddle with the players that I know hits a little different.”