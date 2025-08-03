Lions Cornerback Leaves Practice Early, Safety Returns
The Detroit Lions' defense may have taken a hit during practice Sunday.
Second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw suffered an apparent injury during a rep early in practice. Rakestraw, who missed time early in camp with a chest contusion, had just recently returned to action.
Per the team, Rakestraw is currently being evaluated for a shoulder injury after falling in 1-on-1 tackling drills. Rookie safety Dan Jackson is also dealing with an ailment, as he is being evaluated for a leg injury.
Kerby Joseph, who was a First Team All-Pro selection after leading the league in interceptions last season, got back into the action after missing previous practices with a minor knee injury. Also returning were Amik Robertson and Taylor Decker.
It was the first time Decker has practiced in this year's training camp, as he had previously been on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing an offseason surgery. Decker participated in individual drills but did not take part in team periods.
Robertson, meanwhile, had been out with an undisclosed ailment since last Saturday. The versatile defensive back is expected to contribute as either a slot or boundary corner.
Among the players not participating in Sunday's practice were cornerback Terrion Arnold, offensive lineman Dan Skipper, tight end Kenny Yeboah and running back Kye Robichaux.
Arnold is dealing with a low-grade hamstring injury, and the Lions are hoping to get him back in practice by the middle of the week this week.
Robichaux has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. Skipper suffered an ankle injury in the preseason opener Thursday, while Yeboah was out for personal reasons according to Dan Campbell.