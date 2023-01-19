Lions Could Play International Game in Germany

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to play overseas in 2023.

The NFL announced on Thursday morning the Bills and Titans will play games at Tottenham in 2023, while the Chiefs and Patriots will head to Germany to showcase their franchises.

The Jaguars are set to play at Wembley Stadium.

Of these teams listed, the Lions are only scheduled to face the Chiefs on the road, opening up the opportunity for Detroit to play in Germany next season.

Detroit's star wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is of German descent and has stated his excitement about the potential of the Lions playing in front of German fans.

"One of the things that I clearly remember growing up was we’d be on our way to school and she’d make us read 10 minutes of a German book and I can’t thank her enough now, because I’m able to read, write and speak German which is I think a beauty," St. Brown told ESPN. "Another thing that she did with us was make sure we get 10 vocabulary words a day.

"These were English words. 10 vocab words a day before we could do anything whether that’s go out with our friends or play video games, she made us do that and back then I hated it. I always wished I never had to do it, but now looking back I mean I even remember some of those words that we had during those times that she made us do those. It’s really incredible and it’s quite humbling.”

The Lions played the Chiefs overseas in London back in 2015. Detroit has not visited Arrowhead Stadium since the 2007 season.

In 2022, all five NFL contests that were played overseas involved teams playing other teams in their own conference.

The full schedule of games on the international schedule should be released later this spring.

