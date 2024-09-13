Lions Evaluating Playing Two Running Backs Together More
The Detroit Lions have the benefit of deploying a myriad of offensive sets in their efforts to move the ball and score points.
Supporters were intrigued to see rookie Sione Vaki on the field for a handful of snaps playing alongside Detroit's starting running backs.
Jahymr Gibbs and David Montgomery are going to be featured heavily this season.
After seeing what both are capable of, combined with Vaki's growing potential, many have wondered why Ben Johnson's offense does not feature more two running back sets.
"It's a thought that you have to weigh it both ways and that's what we're constantly doing. We're trying to get our best players, without saying too much more than that, on the field together and then making sure that we can finish," said running backs coach Scottie Montgomery this week. "We have to finish games in this league.
Why Buccaneers Must Worry About Lions QB Jared Goff
"As you guys know, the last five, 10 years, there's been so many games that have been decided by one touchdown or one drive or one opportunity. In these settings, we need to make sure that when we get there, we've got the horses to carry us across the finish line. Right now, Ben's doing a good job of mixing that in and as we grow, we grow."
Johnson indicated that not many teams play with multiple backs on the field at the same time, so deploying it certainly can cause opposing defenses some issues.
“Probably the starting point for that one is that not many teams do that. Not many teams play with the two half-backs on the field, so when you go into a game, you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get. Are you going to get base, are you going to get nickel, what personnel group are they going to come out with? And when there’s those unknowns, it’s hard to hone in on how you want to attack them like that," said Johnson. "So, because there’s not a whole lot of evidence on tape, I think that scares most teams."
Detroit's talented offensive coordinator expressed the offense is going to look different each and every week, depending on the matchup.
"I think last week we had a couple where we had (Lions RB Sione) Vaki on the field with another half-back, so that’s another version of kind of what you’re talking about. But we’ve thought about it. Each week our packages change," Johnson said. "There will be weeks when we have five receivers on the field at the same time. There will be weeks where we feature the jumbo tight end. There will be weeks where we want to go with our two half-backs. But each week it’s a little bit different.”