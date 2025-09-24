Lions Could Shake Up Secondary to Help Struggling Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions could make some changes to assist the secondary in making more plays and to support cornerback Terrion Arnold in a different way.
Arnold has been targeted by opposing offenses with a high rate of success, and he again struggled in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. He incurred a pass interference call and was in coverage when Lamar Jackson found Rashod Bateman for a touchdown toss.
His play in the second half was improved, but it is still facing a heavy amount of scrutiny from supporters and even a family member of one of his teammates.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket Wednesday morning, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the play of the former first-round pick against the AFC North squad.
"Yeah look, there’s some things that I know that he (Arnold) wants back from that game the other night, that he knows he can do better. We know he can do better. And it’s just, man, it’s honing your craft in a couple of areas," said Campbell. "There’s a reason why what we ask of these corners is not easy, but it’s also why you’re here."
Campbell indicated the coaching staff is aware the development of the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is going to take some time, but he still wants Arnold to hone in on his craft even more.
"It’s why we acquire you, whether it’s a draft or it’s free agency, it’s because we’re going to put you on an island. And it’s not going to be easy, but that’s the task you’re given," said Campbell. "And he’s a young player, and he’s working at it, and he’s going to get better. It’s just, it’s going to take a little bit of time here, and we’re going to work through a few of these things.
"But look, every young player they have these ebbs and flows of their career or of a second year, things of that nature. And so he’s going to be, alright, man," Campbell explained further. "We’re just going to keep working through it. And look, we’ll probably use Amik (Robertson) on stuff too. Amik’s a good player. So we’re going to mix it up a little bit.”
To start the season, Robertson has only played in half of the team's defensive snaps. With his versatility and coverage skills, the former Las Vegas Raiders defender could see his playing time increase.
Aidan Hutchinson credited the team's ability to marry rush and coverage for why the defense was able to record seven sacks against Lamar Jackson.
“Big shoutout for the coverage," said Hutchinson. "That’s what happens when good coverage marries good rush, is you get sacks and that’s the name of the game. Today was that. We didn’t even start out that hot with the sacks, it was something that just kept picking up steam as we went. So, I’m really happy and proud of everyone. ‘Quadin’ (Al-Quadin Muhammad) with two-and-a-half, I think. I’m so happy for him and everyone else who had one. But it was a really, really good defensive second half.”