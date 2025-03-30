Look: Lions Dan Campbell Poses for Annual Coaches Photo
The NFL has convened in Florida ahead of a week of meetings and discussions pertaining to the 2025 season.
With the Annual League Meetings beginning Sunday, a majority of the coaches and general managers in the league have already arrived in Palm Beach, Florida. As is custom, the present head coaches all gathered to pose for a photo.
In the 2025 edition of the coaches photo, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is located in the back middle standing between Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.
Others of note in the photo include former Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, who are in their first seasons as head coaches. Johnson, who is now leading the Chicago Bears, and Glenn, the new coach of the New York Jets, are seated side-by-side on the left side of the front row.
The only coach who was not present for this year's photo was Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons. This year's League Meetings run from Sunday through Wednesday.
