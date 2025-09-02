Lions Dan Campbell 'Very Excited' to See Aidan Hutchinson Return
Micah Parsons has stolen many of the headlines ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 1 contest at Lambeau Field.
Dan Campbell was asked about a defensive end on his own team that also has the potential to be a game-wrecker on a consistent basis.
Aidan Hutchinson had a very productive training camp and wiped away any doubts that he would suffer lingering effects of the serious leg injury he suffered last season.
He was constantly in the backfield and he gave right tackle Penei Sewell all he could handle during individual and team periods.
Campbell expressed the former No. 2 overall pick will be ready to perform, when the team takes the field against the Packers to kickoff the 2025 season.
"I'm very excited. We can't wait to watch him go. I mean, he's put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of hard work to get back to where he's at right now," said Campbell. "When you have the game taken away from you, for whatever reasons, it just gives you a little extra motivation to come back. So, I'm excited to watch him. He's going to be ready to go. He'll be ready to go."
Detroit's fifth-year head coach has seen steady improvements from the former Michigan Wolverines defender.
"I just feel like he's improved himself, even from last year," said Campbell. "Just his ability to defend, you know, his mechanics with his hands, his hips. There's tricks of the trade you learn along the way, as you grow. And I do feel like from a flexibility standpoint, and then just, man, continuing to hone his own skills.
"I think you begin to, you can elevate yourself even a little bit more. (I) just feel like he's done that," Campbell continued. "And he's going to give you everything he's got every play that he's out there. Every play. And so, that's why I'm excited, because I know the guy is going to give us everything he's got, no matter what it is."
Hutchinson was on his way to a special season in 2024 before a fractured tibia and fibula ended his season prematurely.
He expressed throughout his training camp back that he gained comfort each week, especially when he would get hit in the leg area.
After Parsons earned a hefty, long-term contract extension, it may end up being Hutchinson who winds up the highest-paid, non-quarterback in the league.