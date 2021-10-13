Detroit Lions 'Have a Plan' for Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has had a very productive start for the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

Standing winless after five games, the Detroit Lions are heading into another tough test this Sunday afternoon.

Next in line are the Cincinnati Bengals and that young, high-powered offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow has rebounded from a knee injury and put together a solid second season, while Chase is on a historic pace through the first five games of his rookie campaign.

Through five games, Chase has 23 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

Should the rookie wideout keep this pace, he’ll finish the season with the most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history. He’s had four touchdown catches of 34 yards or more on the year, a sign of just how explosive the Bengals can be.

“It’s a challenge,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “It’s a big challenge, he’s an explosive player. It’s one thing to be as explosive as he is, but it’s also Burrow. He knows when he’s got it. He’s looking at rotation and reading safeties and he’s got a green light, so if he’s got it, he’s gonna throw it.”

The Lions secondary is banged up, but Campbell said his team has a plan for the upcoming matchup.

“It’s a threat,” Campbell said. “However, we just came away from a threat, too. Jefferson was no joke over there at Minnesota. And we had a plan, and we’ll have a plan for him. It’s not gonna be easy, but our guys are gonna be ready to execute and we’ll have something to handle these guys.”

Tough conversation with Frank Ragnow

Center Frank Ragnow became the fourth Lion to undergo what is believed to be season-ending surgery already this season. He joins defensive back Jeff Okudah, linebacker Romeo Okwara and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

Ragnow has become one of the best young centers in the league since he was drafted in 2018. His loss is a brutal one, as he was important as both a blocker on-field and a teammate off it.

Campbell said the conversation with Ragnow about having surgery was tough.

“He didn’t want to (have surgery),” Campbell said. “He did not want to do it. It was the right thing.”

According to Campbell, Ragnow had a tough time agreeing to the surgery because he was thinking about his teammates. The fourth-year center did not want to be out for the season.

“It was tough, especially for somebody like him,” Campbell said. “It’s tough, because look, he feels guilty. And he doesn’t need to feel guilty. That’s why you love him, though, too. Because he wants to be a part of this and he feels like he’s letting guys down. And it’s just like, no that’s the opposite. You’re being unselfish when you need to be selfish about this.”

Campbell added that choosing not to have surgery could result in long-term effects that would hinder his career. Surgery was the best preventative measure.

Notes

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker and defensive lineman Kevin Strong will both return to practice Wednesday. Both have been out since the beginning of the regular season. Decker will “tentatively” reclaim his position at left tackle, with Penei Sewell moving to the right side, according to Campbell. The former Ohio State Buckeye has been out since Sept. 10 with a finger injury. Strong, meanwhile, has been on injured reserve since suffering a concussion.

© Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

