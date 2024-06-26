Lions' Defensive Line Ranked Fourth in NFL
The Detroit Lions defensive line has a healthy mix of young, developing talent and veterans who are seeking to prove they still have what it takes to perform at a high level in the NFL.
In a recent PFF ranking of all 32 teams defensive lines, Detroit's 2024 unit ranked fourth.
As analyst Sam Monson explained, "For a while, the Lions had Aidan Hutchinson and not much else along the defensive line. Now, they will deploy D.J. Reader and an improved Alim McNeill along with Marcus Davenport on his latest prove-it deal."
While there are questions who will step up alongside the potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, there are several options defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is hoping will accept the challenge.
"This is unquestionably the best group the Lions have had around Hutchinson, who himself racked up 101 quarterback pressures last season on his way to a 91.2 PFF pass-rushing grade," Monson wrote.
Part of the reason new defensive line coach Terrell Williams joined Detroit's coaching staff was the young talent on the roster and feeling there was a very high upside in working with a unit that could improve significantly.
“It’s a hard-working group. A lot of guys with a lot of potential. I felt like we had a really good spring but we’ll know more once training camp rolls around. I really like what I’ve seen so far. I guess we’re still considering Alim McNeill a young guy, he is a young guy who’s played a lot of ball," said Williams. "But I think there’s a lot, lot, lot, lot left there. I’ve been excited about the way he worked. Levi (Onwuzurike), really all of those guys, I feel like have gotten better."
