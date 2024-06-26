'It's All Football': Hutchinson Discusses Offseason Plans, Goals
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is enjoying an occasional weekend vacation during the offseason, but the talented defender is focused primarily on his preparation for the upcoming season.
Detroit's 2022 first-round draft pick took time away from his football activities to participate in the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble at this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Despite having several weeks off, Hutchinson is focused on leveling up heading into his third NFL season.
“Take a couple weekend vacations, but besides that it’s all work out, eating, sleeping," Hutchinson said. "Besides a couple weekends, it’s all football, it’s all working on my body.”
The 23-year-old's family was in attendance to support one of Detroit's top defensive lineman.
“It was great, it was great. It was father-son bonding," said Hutchinson. "Any time you get the opportunity on the links together, it’s always fun and it’s always time well spent.”
Defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Rickie Fowler spent some time sharing how he reads puts and what to look for on the greens at the Detroit Golf Club with Hutchinson.
The emerging star expressed he enjoyed trash talking with Calvin Johnson, who was also a scramble participant.
“I didn’t really talk to Calvin too much, he was in the other group," Hutchinson said. "But I was talking some crap with him because we used one of my wedge shots. So that’s my highlight of the day.”
Heading into a pivotal season, Hutchinson expressed confidence in the roster and the growing confidence the players on the roster have, following two solid seasons.
“It’s gonna be great, it’s gonna be great. I think it’s gonna be a special year," Hutchinson explained. "It’s hard to forecast what our record’s gonna be and this and that, but I really feel confident in our guys and what we’ve got going with our culture and everything like that.”
For many players, maintaining consistent performance this season will be paramount. Opponents on this years schedule will be seeking to knock off a team widely considered a Super Bowl favorite.
“I feel like the biggest thing is consistency. It’s consistency with working out, diet, nutrition, with everything. I feel like that continues to stack up every year along with the knowledge of the game," Hutchinson noted. "As those two things are rising, you just continue to level up as a player."