DJ Reader Shares Support For Trey Hendrickson in Contract Dispute

Detroit Lions veteran defensive lineman still messages former teammate.

John Maakaron

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a play with former defensive tackle D.J. Reader (98)
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a play with former defensive tackle D.J. Reader (98) / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader and Trey Hendrickson were teammates for three seasons (2021-2023) on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. As a result of his consistent production and the market for defensive ends continuing to grow, Reader's former teammate is seeking market value from the AFC North organization.

With the contract talks seeming to have stalled, Reader expressed he is still in a group chat with his former Bengals teammates, including Hendrickson.

"It's been a little quieter, because he's dealing with that and you want to give him space to deal with that however he wishes to," Reader explained. "But I'm just supportive, I think everybody should get paid what they want to get paid."

Reader, who is in his second season in Motown, believes the two sides will eventually work out a new deal, but expressed players must be progressive in getting the maximum value from their playing days.

"Everybody's got opinions on what they want to get paid. If that's what you want, you've got to get after it," Reader continued further. "He's a good player, plays really, really hard, led the league in sacks last year. I'm sure he's looking at things a certain way, and wants to get that money. They're looking at it on their end and don't want to pay him. I'm sure it'll work itself out."

Bengals quartebrack Joe Burrow echoed similar sentiments this week when asked about Hendrickson's contract situation with the team.

“You guys all know how I feel about Trey. He’s a great player. I love Trey as a guy," Burrow said. "He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He’s very productive. He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. So, like I said, we’ll see what happens with that. But, I love Trey and hope he’s with us.

