Lions-Dolphins Joint Practice Preview: Who Holds Edge?
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins will square off at the Lions' Meijer Performance Center for two days of joint practices.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the two teams will battle in a controlled but unpredictable setting that allows them to break up the monotinous nature of training camp by allowing players to compete against a different team after weeks of running drills against their teammates.
Lions coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the positive effects that these practices can have for his team in recent years, and the Dolphins will be a nice test for Detroit on both sides of the ball.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions and Dolphins' joint practices, which will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Lions' Meijer Performance Center.
Lions' passing offense vs Dolphins' passing defense
The Lions have explosive playmakers that will cause problems for many defenses, led by two-time All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The Dolphins were ninth in the NFL against the pass last year, but they traded away Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller was not retained.
Additionally, Artie Burns and Kader Kohou have both suffered season-ending injuries. As a result, the team is currently leaning on Storm Duck and Kendall Sheffield as two of their top cornerback options. Former Lion Ifeatu Melifonwu is in the mix at safety, behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ashtyn Davis.
Detroit should have success through the air, as loing as the offensive line can hold up against the likes of Chop Robinson, Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips in pass protection.
Where the Lions could run into some challenges would be with their second- and third-team offenses. Kyle Allen has been the better of the two backup options, with Hendon Hooker struggling in two preseason appearances.
Joint practices will also provide a good evaluation opportunity for Isaac TeSlaa, whom the Lions are encouraged since padded practices began.
Edge: Lions
Lions' rushing offense vs Dolphins rushing defense
Detroit's run game features a strong 1-2 punch with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but the Dolphins' defensive line should be able to put up a solid fight in the run game.
With Zach Sieler and former Lion Benito Jones anchoring the interior, and Chubb and Robinson working the edge, the Dolphins have the ability to slow the Lions on the ground after finishing eighth against the run last year.
The Lions have one of the best running back tandems in the league, but their new-look interior line features two players with a combined one year of NFL service. With the Dolphins featuring several veterans on their defensive line, this could wind up being a stalemate.
Edge: Even
Dolphins passing offense vs Lions passing defense
The Dolphins have two very explosive wide receivers who certainly would test the Lions' secondary, but it's unclear if both will be participating over the next two days. Tyreek Hill is dealing with an oblique injury, while Jaylen Waddle suffered a minor injury in joint practices against the Bears.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did not provide a definitive update on whether the two wideouts would be particpating during a zoom session Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Detroit's secondary has been one of its strongest groups so far in training camp. Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch make up one of the league's best safety duos, giving the group an excellent last line of defense.
Tua Tagovailoa will test the likes of D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Joseph and Branch. Yet, the Lions should be able to get pressure on him with Aidan Hutchinson dominating the team's practices with his ability to wreak havoc as a pass-rusher.
If Tagovailoa is without his top two wideouts, the Lions' secondary should be able to handle the opposing passing attack.
Edge: Lions
Dolphins rushing offense vs Lions rushing defense
The Dolphins' run game took a hit in the preseason opener, as backup running back Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury. As a result, the team loses some depth behind Devon Achane.
Detroit's run defense will have its hands full with Achane, who is elusive and has breakaway speed. Jaylen Wright is also an intriguing option as a second-year back out of Tennessee. However, the Lions have a strong defensive line presence that should be up for the test.
The Lions' defense has been ahead of its offense all throughout camp, making the run game tough sledding for their stable of running backs. While Achane could pop some runs throughout the two practices, the Lions have the talent in their front seven to hold serve.
EDGE: Lions
Lions special teams vs Dolphins special teams
The Lions' execution on special teams throughout the preseason and training camp has been less than stellar. In addition to several penalties being committed across the four units in preseason games, Jake Bates has had some off days in the kicking game as of late.
Miami's special teams units feature kicker Jason Sanders and a punting competition between Jake Bailey and Ryan Stonehouse.
Both teams also feature versatile returners, with Miami relying on Malik Washington to handle both kicks and punts. Detroit, meanwhile, will have Kalif Raymond taking punts with several options to take kickoffs.
EDGE: Even
Lions coaches vs Dolphins coaches
The Lions and Dolphins enter the season with their coaches on different ends of the NFL spectrum. Dan Campbell has helped the Lions ascend from one of the league's worst teams to one of the best, while McDaniel is an offensive mastermind that has struggled to have consistent success in three seasons.
McDaniel's high-powered offensive scheme will give the Lions a test, but Detroit has the better pieces in place at this stage to have success. With Campbell's aggressive and physical style likely to be on full display, the Lions have the advantage in the practices between these two teams.
EDGE: Lions