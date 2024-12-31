Lions Dominate Final 2025 Pro Bowl Fan Voting
The Detroit Lions dominated the fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl games.
In years past, it would not be too uncommon to see few fans vote for players that played in Motown.
Now, the team is garnering votes from not only local fans, but from NFL fans who enjoy the style of football Detroit plays, and who support one of the most popular head coaches in the entire league.
With the recent success, Detroit has been featured in many more primetime NFL games and have performed at a high level.
Most recently, Dan Campbell's squad defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
In fact, when the Lions have been featured in primetime or scheduled on Thursday games, ratings have been stellar.
In the released fan voting, Detroit led all NFL clubs in total votes earned.
General manager Brad Holmes has worked with the personnel and scouting department to add significantly more talent to the roster in the past four years.
Nine players on the roster were leading vote-getters at their respective positions, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Kevin Zeitler, Frank Ragnow, Alim McNeill, Kerby Joseph, Jake Bates and Jack Fox.
According to NFL Network, "Player selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third. Announcement on Thursday."
Detroit will next be featured in primetime in Week 18 of the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings.