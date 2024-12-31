All Lions

Lions Dominate Final 2025 Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Lions players earned a vast number of Pro Bowl votes.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) next to assistant quarterbacks coach J.T Barrett
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) next to assistant quarterbacks coach J.T Barrett / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions dominated the fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl games.

In years past, it would not be too uncommon to see few fans vote for players that played in Motown.

Now, the team is garnering votes from not only local fans, but from NFL fans who enjoy the style of football Detroit plays, and who support one of the most popular head coaches in the entire league.

With the recent success, Detroit has been featured in many more primetime NFL games and have performed at a high level.

More: Cornerback Amik Robertson Is Highest PFF-Graded Lions Defender Against 49ers

Most recently, Dan Campbell's squad defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

In fact, when the Lions have been featured in primetime or scheduled on Thursday games, ratings have been stellar.

In the released fan voting, Detroit led all NFL clubs in total votes earned.

General manager Brad Holmes has worked with the personnel and scouting department to add significantly more talent to the roster in the past four years.

Nine players on the roster were leading vote-getters at their respective positions, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Kevin Zeitler, Frank Ragnow, Alim McNeill, Kerby Joseph, Jake Bates and Jack Fox.

According to NFL Network, "Player selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third. Announcement on Thursday."

Detroit will next be featured in primetime in Week 18 of the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News