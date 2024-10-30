Lions Draw Controversial Official against Packers
Lions fans, I hate to be the bearer of bad news. But, referee Clete Blakeman's officiating crew will be calling the Lions’ NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Yes, the same Clete Blakeman whose crew infamously called multiple controversial penalties against the Lions in a game with the Packers in 2019.
That contest, a Monday Night Football game at Lambeau Field, occurred on October 14, 2019. Detroit led the game, 22-13, with 12:17 remaining in the fourth quarter after former Lions kicker Matt Prater nailed a 54-yard field goal.
On the ensuing drive, the Lions were able to force a fourth-and-21 and an obvious punting situation after sacking then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, on that play, umpire Jeff Rice, formerly a member of Blakeman's officiating crew, called an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty on outside linebacker Trey Flowers that should've never been called. Flowers held Green Bay offensive lineman David Bakhtiari's shoulder pad on the play, but never came close to grabbing a hold of his neck or facemask (which is required for the penalty to be called).
The Flowers penalty set up the Packers with a first down, and Green Bay proceeded to cap off the drive with a 35-yard strike from Rodgers to one of his favorite targets, Allen Lazard. It cut the Packers’ deficit to just two, 22-20.
Then, on the following Lions possession, officials missed a glaring pass-interference penalty that would've put Detroit in scoring position.
The Lions failed to score again, and Mason Crosby went on to kick a 23-yard, game-winning field goal for the Packers as time expired. On that game-winning drive, Flowers was again flagged for an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty that should've never been called. The NFL admitted fault the following day for the second-of-two erroneous calls made against the former Lions defender.
It's been five long years since that loss, and plenty has changed for both teams. For starters, Matt Patricia, the Lions head coach for that game, has since been replaced by Dan Campbell. Meanwhile, the game's starting quarterbacks, Rodgers for the Packers and Matthew Stafford for the Lions, have been replaced by Jordan Love and Jared Goff, respectively.
Even with all the time that has passed, the loss still stings for Lions fans, and the simple mention of Blakeman’s name still invokes bad memories. It doesn't help that Blakeman's crew also officiated Detroit's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers last season.
Here's to hoping that the Lions’ Week 9 clash with the Packers Sunday doesn't end in nearly as much referee-induced controversy.