Report: Police Investigating Jameson Williams Avoiding Gun Arrest
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is currently away from the team while serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.
However, earlier in October Williams was reportedly nearly arrested after a gun was found in a car he and his brother were traveling in in Detroit. According to a report from 7 News Detroit, Williams was nearly arrested after two guns were found in the vehicle they were driving in on Oct. 8.
Williams' brother is a CPL holder, but Williams is not. The weapon found under Williams' seat was registered to him, while the other was registered to his brother.
Though Williams' brother initially said that both guns belonged to him, Jameson Williams eventually said the weapon was his.
"I got the gun for protection,” Williams said, via body cam footage. “Do you guys know where I live at? Detroit.”
Body cam footage was released from the traffic stop showing Williams repeatedly telling the officer that he plays for the Lions. Williams was eventually handcuffed and placed in the back of the police car, however he was not taken to jail.
A supervisor was called to the scene, and Williams was eventually released from custody. The seargent that arrived on the scene was observed on body cam footage making a series of phone calls and eventually Williams was released from custody.
As a result of the events surrounding the decision to let him go, Detroit police has now opened an internal affairs investigation as to why Williams was released.
The Detroit Police Department has reportedly requested a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. According to 7 News Detroit, Williams would be facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.
"Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th," the Lions said in a statement to 7 News Detroit. "We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."
Williams' attorney, Todd Flood, also released a statement to 7 News Detroit. In the statement, Flood asserted that the weapons were being carried with the proper documentation.
"On October 8, my clients were pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. During the course of the stop, my clients were both cooperative and respectful with the police officers," Flood wrote. "With the two pistols that were found in the vehicle, they were both properly registered and the driver in the vehicle had the proper credentials to carry them. We have cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so."