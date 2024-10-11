What They're Saying: Lions Expected to Dominate Cowboys
This Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys is one of the most anticipated matchups of the early part of the 2024 season.
With how last season's matchup ended and the ascension of the Lions in recent years, these two teams are atop the most popular in the entire league. As a result, Sunday's game is among the most talked about games for the weekend.
Popular ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the matchup. When asked to choose between Jared Goff and Dak Prescott as the better performer for Sunday's game, Smith didn't mince words about Goff, Prescott and the state of the Cowboys.
“Why would I think it’s gonna be Dak Prescott? Why in God’s name would I think that? I mean, when we saw Jared Goff, what did he go? 18-for-18 last week? I mean, perfection," Smith said. "We know how he’s been playing, he’s been playing light’s out. We know how formidable the Detroit Lions are. They’re no longer an enigma, or they’re subpar or living in football purgatory. Detroit has arrived as a legitimate championship contender."
It was high praise for a Lions organization that for many years has bore the brunt of national criticism. Now, the matchup between the two teams presents an opportunity for the team to gain even more acclaim in front of a national audience in the 4:25 p.m. matchup.
"We saw the way they have been performing," Smith explained. "And so when you’re talking about them going up against the Dallas Cowboys, I’m thinking about a collection of individuals who have come together as a team that has established itself in terms of their identity, who they are, how they want to play football and how they’re gonna come at you. Win or lose, it’s the same way. We don’t know what the hell we’re gonna get from the Dallas Cowboys.”
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd is also projecting the Lions to emerge victorious in Sunday's game, citing their physical style that can overwhelm Dallas.
After playing consecutive games against Baltimore, the New York Giants and Pittsburgh, Cowherd expects Detroit to overwhelm the Cowboys who will have a depleted defense.
“Dallas is coming off three straight physical games. Think about this — Steelers, Giants and Baltimore. Big, physical games," Cowherd said. "And their three wins are against Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson. This is a total step up in class for the Cowboys, who can’t run the football and don’t stop it particularly well. The Lions have a great O-line and two backs I like. I’m gonna say the Lions win and cover, 34-28.”
Micah Parsons: 'This is a rivalry'
The Cowboys will be without several key members of their defense in Sunday's game. Most notably, linebackers Micah Parsons and Eric Kendricks were ruled out, with defensive linemen Demarcus Lawrence and Marshawn Kneeland both already on injured reserve.
Cornerback DaRon Bland has been ruled questionable and could make his return from injured reserve this week. Though Parsons has been ruled out, he took time to weigh in on the matchup during a recent episode of his podcast, 'The Edge With Micah Parsons.'
"This is a rivalry," Parsons said. "The Cowboys definitely got their hands full, man. This is a great team. This is a great team. Obviously went to the NFC championship game last year, they've been accomplishing so many great things so far. Dan Campbell is definitely looking for his look back. You kind of saw his frustration.
The NFL world has taken notice of the young talent Detroit has assembled, and the Cowboys are no different.
"I think what makes them a tough team is obviously a great run game with Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, I mean thunder and lightning," Parsons explained. "(Amon-Ra) St. Brown is about as explosive and shifty as good of a receiver as it can get. (Jared) Goff, from his situation in L.A., it's been night and day how good he's been in his career and obviously Aidan Hutchinson is playing at a defensive player of the year level right now."