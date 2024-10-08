Lions Fans Grateful Sheila Hamp Hired Dan Campbell Over Robert Saleh
The Detroit Lions' decision to hire Dan Campbell as head coach was one that came as a bit of a surprise to some at the time.
Campbell was hired as part of a cycle that included Robert Saleh. A Michigan native, Saleh was a popular candidate to take over after Matt Patricia was fired by the organization. Ultimately, the Lions went with Campbell and paired him with general manager Brad Holmes.
Though the decision wasn't the most popular one at the time, the returns have been superb four years later. Campbell has made the Lions into a Super Bowl contender, while Saleh was fired by the New York Jets on Tuesday.
Saleh's tenure with the Jets finishes with a 20-36 record since he was hired in 2021. The Jets are off to a 2-3 start to the 2024 season, most recently losing 23-17 to the Minnesota Vikings. He did not have a winning season at the helm of the Jets.
Though Saleh helped the Jets become one of the league's best defenses, there were longstanding issues offensively that limited the team's success. With veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers behind center, the Jets have high expectations that they are not currently meeting.
Meanwhile, Campbell has overcome a 3-13-1 finish to his first season to currently hold a 27-27-1 record since his hiring. He piloted the Lions to their first division title in 30 years in 2023, a season that ended with the Lions making their second NFC Championship game appearance in franchise history.
When news of Saleh's firing broke Tuesday, many Lions fans took to social media to express their relief that the Lions' ownership, lead by Sheila Hamp, decided to go with Campbell instead of Saleh.
Here is a sample of the online reaction amongst Lions fans to Saleh's firing.