'Wait, No Throwbacks?': Lions Fans Have Mixed Uniform Reactions
The Detroit Lions were not successful on Thanksgiving last year wearing their throwback uniform.
Against the Green Bay Packers at home last season, the eventual NFC North division champions were defeated, 29-22, extending their Thanksgiving Day Classic losing streak to seven games.
It was officially announced 24 hours before their Week 13 clash against the Chicago Bears the team would be donning their all-blue "Blueberries" uniform. In the past couple of years, the team has been quite successful in this uniform combination.
"Believe me, we want to win Thanksgiving, we do. But, really the messaging is, ‘Let’s win another divisional game.’ That’s kind of the bigger focus of it," Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket this week. "And then in turn, that will get us our Thanksgiving win. But I think that’s the big one. These division games, they count for one-and-a-half, almost two. That’s the thing here.
"You don’t win this game, and it stings, it stings pretty good. All the wins up to this point, they don’t mean as much. It’s great, nine in a row, you just lost to Chicago on Thanksgiving, that’s a division loss. That stings," Campbell explained further. "So we’ve got our work cut out for us. This is an excellent team, it really is. They’re so close to finding a way to win. I’m telling you, they’re one play (away), and it’s been that way for five weeks.”
The decision to wear the traditional uniform instead of the throwbacks caused a stir. Supporters had mixed reactions online, as some expressed disappointment, while others noted just how successful the team has been when wearing all blue.
One supporter shared, "Booooo! I want my throwbacks or at least silver pants."
Another expressed, "What’s the obsession with the throwbacks? Unpopular opinion, but I think they are boring. Come up with a better throwback and I might consider."
Here is a sample of the mixed reactions online to the Lions choosing to don their all-blue uniforms against the Bears.