Lions Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Jared Goff's Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have made veteran quarterback Jared Goff the second highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League.
Goff's $53 million average annual salary places him only behind Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who is earning $55 million annually.
The 29-year-old Goff has become one of the most popular sports figures in the Metro Detroit area. He was able to accomplish feats that no other quarterback had been able to achieve in decades, including leading the team to within one game of the Super Bowl.
General manager Brad Holmes has rewarded three players this offseason with hefty extensions, including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown ($120 million) and right tackle Penei Sewell ($112 million).
Overall, Detroit has extended eight players for a total of approximately $487 million, with $350 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.
In 2023, Goff tossed for 4,575 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Since the conclusion of the season, fans have continued to chant his name at various sporting events around town.
Now that the extension has been announced, supporters have voiced both their excitement and frustration online.
Many supporters were slightly nervous that the contract agreement did not get signed early, leaving many to wonder if the sides were far apart.
Now that supporters have realized Goff's average annual salary is north of $50 million, some have expressed the contract may prohibit the team from being competitive in the future.
Note that teams often backload contracts, which could actually reduce Goff's salary-cap hit this upcoming season. A review of the actual terms will provide more of a clue to how the deal was actually structured.
Here is a sample of the mixed reaction online to Goff's extension being announced.