All Lions

Lions Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Jared Goff's Contract Extension

Lions fans react to Jared Goff being second highest-paid NFL quarterback.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have made veteran quarterback Jared Goff the second highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League.

Goff's $53 million average annual salary places him only behind Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who is earning $55 million annually.

The 29-year-old Goff has become one of the most popular sports figures in the Metro Detroit area. He was able to accomplish feats that no other quarterback had been able to achieve in decades, including leading the team to within one game of the Super Bowl.


General manager Brad Holmes has rewarded three players this offseason with hefty extensions, including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown ($120 million) and right tackle Penei Sewell ($112 million).

Related: Lions Sign Jared Goff to Massive NFL Contract Extension

Overall, Detroit has extended eight players for a total of approximately $487 million, with $350 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.


In 2023, Goff tossed for 4,575 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Since the conclusion of the season, fans have continued to chant his name at various sporting events around town.

Now that the extension has been announced, supporters have voiced both their excitement and frustration online.

Many supporters were slightly nervous that the contract agreement did not get signed early, leaving many to wonder if the sides were far apart.

Now that supporters have realized Goff's average annual salary is north of $50 million, some have expressed the contract may prohibit the team from being competitive in the future.

Note that teams often backload contracts, which could actually reduce Goff's salary-cap hit this upcoming season. A review of the actual terms will provide more of a clue to how the deal was actually structured.

Here is a sample of the mixed reaction online to Goff's extension being announced.

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!