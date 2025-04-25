Lions Fans Question If Tyleik Williams Was Best Player Available
The Detroit Lions' newest addition to the roster is defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
Detroit drafted Williams with its 28th overall pick, adding to an interior defensive line group that features standout Alim McNeill, nose tackles DJ Reader and Roy Lopez, and Levi Onwuzurike. Now, Williams will bring youth to an experienced group.
Williams projects as a rotational run-stuffer who will need to develop as a pass-rusher. He has upside in that area, and has the athleticism that should allow Detroit to move him around between the nose tackle and three-technique positions.
Entering the draft, the Lions were believed to be targeting defensive line help, be it on the edge or on the interior. With Alim McNeill expected to miss some time at the start of the season, Williams should have an opportunity to earn snaps immediately.
Williams was compared to McNeill throughout the pre-draft process by pundits, including NFL draft analyst Lance Zeirlein.
"Drain-clogging run defender with violent first contact and nimble feet for impressive tackle production," Zeirlein wrote. "Williams flashes an ability to play through or around the block. He physically dominates man-on-man matchups but inconsistent pad level and shorter arms hinder his double-team take-ons. He needs to focus on developing his hands to keep longer NFL guards from getting into him and neutralizing his power. Williams should pressure the pocket from time to time but might not win on his own enough to see many third-down reps."
At the time of the selection, players that the Lions were believed to be interested in included Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
Here is a sample of the mixed reaction to the Lions' selection of Williams.