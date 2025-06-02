Lions Fans React to Frank Ragnow's Retirement
The Detroit Lions are losing a key pieces of their offensive line, as Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons.
Ragnow departs as a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time second-team All-Pro. His absence leaves a major vacancy in the middle of Detroit's offensive line. He started all 96 games that he appeared in throughout his career.
In his decision to retire, Ragnow cited the numerous injuries he's had to overcome over the past several seasons. Among them are a turf toe injury that sidelined him for much of the 2021 season, a fractured throat in 2020, a partially torn pec in 2024 and a number of ailments that limited him throughout the 2023 campaign.
Ragnow had not been with the team at organized team activities or throughout the offseason workout program, leading to reports indicating that he was unhappy with his contract.
While he was absent, the Lions had been repping veteran Graham Glasgow and 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge at the center position with the first team offense.
For his toughness and personality, Ragnow has cultivated a sterling reputation around the league amongst teammates and peers in the NFL.
In the wake of his retirement, several current and former teammates took to social media to react to Ragnow's decision.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to Ragnow's retirement on Monday.