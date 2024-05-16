Lions Fans React to Rams Schedule Release Video
The Detroit Lions will face a familiar foe when the 2024 NFL season begins in less than four months.
After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the postseason, Detroit will open the season at home against former quarterback Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay's squad on Sunday Night Football.
In their schedule release video, the Rams video team caught the attention of Lions supporters when they highlighted the season-opener against Detroit by putting "Stafford Field" on Detroit's home stadium, indicating Ford Field still belonged to the 36-year-old quarterback.
Supporters were not all that impressed, as many took to social media to express their anticipation of another matchup against a potential new rival, as the Rams and Lions do not plenty of ties to each other's organizations.
When asked by All Lions about his thoughts on the schedule, Goff joked the media could simply re-post similar stories and write about similar narratives he heard about from the postseason clash.
“I wonder if that’ll be a storyline again, I don’t know. Yeah, schedule looks good. That’ll be fun, to play in front of a national audience again on the first game of the year," Goff said. "Again, it’ll be the same questions, the same story again. You guys can probably, it wasn’t that long ago, you can probably just write the same stories again if you want. But yeah, it’ll be fun. I’m sure it’ll be a playoff atmosphere and it’ll be good.”
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Rams getting creative with their schedule release video.