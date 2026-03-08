Lions 7-Round Mock Draft: Clemson OT Is Best Choice To Fill Need

In the last couple of weeks, the Detroit Lions finished scouting the NFL Combine before trading away David Montgomery, along with having stalwart offensive tackle Taylor Decker announce he will be testing free agency a week after announcing his return to Motown.

Decker joins Graham Glasgow, who also won’t be returning to Detroit in 2026.

Now, the Lions face another hole on the roster, along with moving the need for an offensive tackle even higher up the draft boards. The NFL Combine saw quite a few linemen improve their stock, along with having a few players reveal the Lions’ official interest in them.

With that in mind, here is my second stab at predicting the Lions’ draft haul for 2026.

Round 1, Pick No. 19 (Trade with Carolina) – OT Blake Miller, Clemson

The way this mock draft shook up, WR Makai Lemon started falling, and four teams were willing to trade with Detroit. However, with Blake Miller as the only tackle that was viewed as a first-round selection available, there was a need to not trade down too much.

Carolina wanted to move up two selections, so the Lions swapped firsts, acquired a third-round selection (No. 83) and traded away No. 155 overall. The Panthers wound up selecting EDGE Keldric Faulk from Auburn with the selection.

Miller is the type of gritty player who Detroit’s culture thrives on. During the NFL Combine interviews, there was not a player that sounded more Motown-bound than Miller. He is more ready to play at right tackle in Week 1 than Kadyn Proctor or a lower-round selection.

This was a no-brainer, despite Lemon falling another two spots and Cashius Howell being on the board.

Round 2, Pick No. 50 – CB De’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Entering this pick, the philosophy was to select an EDGE, preferably a falling Gabe Jacas of Illinois. However, when Ponds fell to No. 50, there was not any hesitation.

Detroit needs corners with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw each struggling through their first two seasons with injuries and with meeting expectations. While the Lions are expected to make a push in free agency, Ponds is a first-round pick, and likely would be a top-10 selection if his size were better.

Holmes is not averse to smaller corners, and Ponds makes plays while playing physical and getting after the ball.

Round 3, Pick No. 83 (Acquired in trade with Carolina) — C Jake Slaughter, Florida

The Lions use their newly acquired third-round selection to take a steady force at the center spot. Slaughter stood out at the NFL Combine, and the clip that endeared him to Detroit media and fans is that he models his game after Frank Ragnow.

Slaughter is one of the most NFL-ready centers in this draft, and his ability to instantly make an impact makes him the selection here.

Connor Lew of Auburn was another center considered, but his ACL rehab will set him back in practice time and development to make an impact in year one.

Round 4, Pick No. 118 – EDGE/LB Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Barham was a player who got a formal visit with Detroit at the NFL Combine, and he revealed during the interviews that he had been considered as a linebacker in the Lions’ scheme, likely sliding in to replace Alex Anzalone.

With Barham falling to No. 118 in this draft, that idea becomes a reality. Barham has the speed and play recognition ability to push for this spot and potentially win it entering the regular season in Detroit.

Round 4, Pick No. 128 – HB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

With Montgomery gone, the Lions need a new running back to pair with the finesse and ability of Jahmyr Gibbs. Johnson is a downhill runner, although his power and balance on contact do not come close to Montgomery’s abilities.

Johnson was very productive with the Cornhuskers, and his ability to catch the ball and his high motor make him a good fit in the Honolulu Blue. His athleticism will not wow defenders, but his decisiveness lets him break into the second level fast if he is given room.

Without pick No. 155, there was a sense of urgency for the running back hole at this spot in the draft.

Round 5, Pick No. 180 – TE Tanner Koziol, Houston

Koziol is a player who has the frame (6-foot-7) and production to stick out in the draft process. The Cougar garnered lots of interest at the NFL Combine, and Detroit was a team looking closely at him. The Lions even brought the All-Big 12 tight end in for a formal visit.

Koziol needs to improve his blocking to carve out a major spot in Detroit’s rotation, but the effort is there. With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing fond of 12 and 13 personnel sets, Koziol is the perfect player to flourish at Ford Field.

Round 5, Pick No. 187 – LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

One of the main roles of a defender is to find opportunities to create takeaways, and there is not a better player at punching the ball out in collegiate history than Murdock. Murdock broke Khalil Mack’s NCAA record for forced fumbles during a 142-tackle, five-sack campaign with the Bulls.

With Harold Perkins off the board a mere two picks earlier, the option for a proven and experienced linebacker made Murdock the clear choice.

In his last 25 collegiate games, Murdock was credited with 298 tackles, 30 of them for loss, seven sacks and 13 forced fumbles. That production warrants a call in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick No. 204 – OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas

Cruz Jr. becomes the second tackle taken in this draft class, and he serves as a flyer late in the draft.

He has the size and frame desired, along with the grip and power to succeed in the league. However, he can give up the inside too often.

Cruz Jr. was among the players the Lions formally interviewed at the Combine this year.

Round 7, Pick No. 222 – QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

While Taylen Green stole the headlines for his athleticism during the Combine, King also ranked among the top 10 for fastest quarterbacks in the history of the 40-yard dash.

King has been a constant at Georgia Tech under Brent Key, and King plays with passion. He is a quarterback with mobile upside, and his throwing drills looked more impressive than either Green or Cole Payton from North Dakota State, who met formally with Detroit at the Combine.

King is experienced, throwing for 54 touchdowns in his final three seasons as a Yellow Jacket alongside nearly 1,700 yards on the ground. He will put it all on the line for his team, and would provide a fun weapon to harness in select packages for Petzing.