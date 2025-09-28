Lions Injury Updates: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
It wasn’t all pretty for the Detroit Lions in their Week 4 affair with the Cleveland Browns.
Despite notching a third straight win, the Lions experienced an unfortunate run-in with the injury bug. They lost both of their starting cornerbacks – Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed – to physical ailments.
Arnold, the Lions’ first-round pick in 2024, exited in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury and did not return. The second-year defensive back had a rough day Sunday, being penalized twice on the Browns’ game-opening drive which resulted in a touchdown.
After the game, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell expressed that he doesn't believe Arnold's injury is serious, but said that his status for next week against the Bengals is unclear at the moment.
Reed, meanwhile, was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury that appeared significant. In the postgame, Campbell conveyed that he doesn't envision the veteran defensive back suiting up next Sunday.
In the second quarter of the Week 4 contest, Reed intercepted a Joe Flacco pass and returned it 34 yards to the Browns’ 5-yard line. It was his first interception as a member of the Lions.
Detroit made the most of the great field position, and capped off a quick, three-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Reed's pick of the veteran Browns signal-caller was his second takeaway of the season, with his first being a fumble recovery he secured against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
If Reed is out for an extended period of time, it would be a significant blow to Detroit’s secondary. Reed was signed this offseason to be the team’s replacement for Carlton Davis, the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback last season.
Kerby Joseph also had a health scare, leaving the game with a leg injury late in the second quarter. He walked off the field via the help of two trainers.
The All-Pro safety was ruled questionable to return with a knee injury, and later did re-enter the Week 4 tilt.
While he was out, he was replaced by offseason acquisition and veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox.
With 1:55 to play in the first quarter, Joseph recorded an interception of Flacco. It marked Joseph’s second interception of the young season.
On the ensuing drive, Jake Bates proceeded to convert a 48-yard field goal, giving the Lions a 10-7 advantage.