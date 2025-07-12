Lions Fans Rejoice After Rival Extends Losing General Manager
Detroit Lions fans are not going to be confused for liking the Chicago Bears anytime soon. However, they had something to “celebrate” regarding the Bears Friday: the contract extension of Chicago general manager Ryan Poles.
Poles, the Bears’ GM since 2022, received a three-year extension that will keep him in the Windy City through the 2029 season. Poles had two years still on the five-year contract he inked when he joined the Bears in 2022.
As a result of the extension, Poles and new Bears head man Ben Johnson, who most recently was the Lions’ offensive coordinator, will both have their contracts expire after the 2029 campaign.
In Poles’ first three years with the organization, Chicago has recorded a dismal 15-36 overall record, and has finished no better than third place in the NFC North. Last season, the Bears limped their way to a 5-12 finish, and fired their head coach Matt Eberflus after losing to Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Poles hasn't exactly made himself a ton of fans among Bears supporters, which made the timing of this extension rather surprising. Instead of extending him now, Chicago would've been wise to wait to make such a decision, especially since the verdict is still out on several of his recent draft picks (e.g. QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze).
Lions supporters, meanwhile, have taken great relish in the Bears rewarding the low-achieving front-office executive with a new contract.
Here is just a sample of what Detroit fans have said on social media about the surprising news: