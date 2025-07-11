All-NFC North Team: Lions' Veteran Defensive Back Earns Respect
The Detroit Lions identified the cornerback position as one of need, and as such they invested in an upgrade for the 2025 season.
After Carlton Davis inked a three-year contract with the New England Patriots, the Lions signed former New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year deal. Reed is immediately considered to be the top cornerback in Detroit, and is held in high regard amongst the crop of corners in the entire division.
While the Lions remain optimistic about Terrion Arnold's long-term trajectory, the Lions won't have to feel pressured to put too much on the 2024 first-rounder with Reed's presence. Holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of under 100 last season, Reed proved that he can handle tough matchups.
In an NFC North division filled with solid receivers, the Lions are hoping Reed can bring consistent and steady cornerback play to help slow down the likes of Justin Jefferson.
While Reed is a big addition for the Lions, he faced tough competition in this year's All-NFC North voting with the likes of Chicago's Jaylon Johnson and Minnesota's Byron Murphy.
Here is a breakdown of the top-three vote-getters for the All-NFC North team, with input from team publishers across the division. Chicago's Tyrique Stevenson and Green Bay's Nate Hobbs finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
3.) D.J. Reed
Reed didn't have an interception last season, but allowed a completion percentage of 58.3 on passes in his direction and an opposing quarterback rating of 91.7. He's a steady run defender, and has the chance to make a big difference both on the field and off as a leader for the likes of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
The Detroit Lions are hoping DJ Reed can be the answer to the long-running questions surrounding who will be the team's top shutdown corner. In a division with so many talented receivers, Detroit sees Reed as a potential stopper. He is a crafty, tough defensive back who plays physical, which makes it easy to see him fitting in seamlessly with the team's defensive style. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
2.) Byron Murphy
After cashing in on a contract in free agency, Murphy returns to the Vikings as the unquestioned No. 1. cornerback. That's a big deal that comes with a lot of pressure to live up to the hype in a Vikings defense that didn't bring back veteran cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin.
Murphy is the only player in the cornerback room who seems like a sure thing for the Vikings. They'll also be relying on newcomers Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah, along with former second-round Mehki Blackmon, who is coming back from a torn AC. Dwight McGlothern, a promising undrafted member of the 2024 rookie class, could also find a role.
Murphy finished 2024-25 first among corners and tied for third in the league overall in interceptions with six, only behind division foes Kerby Joseph and Xavier McKinney. He added 81 tackles, 14 passes defended and one forced fumble en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection.
1.) Jaylon Johnson
The leader of the Bears secondary and their entire defense going into his sixth season, Johnson seems well suited to how they'll play in 2025 after two straight Pro Bowls and two more interceptions in 2024. Teams have targeted him only about three times a game since 2021 as his reputation spread. Johnson arrived as a rookie in 2020 wanting to prove his lockdown ability but was actually hampered by the team's heavy zone coverage systems.
Along the way, the Bears decided he could handle top opposing receivers one-on-one and they let him go on the island. Now, all of them will be in man-to-man coverage more often in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme and there should be no adjustment on Johnson's end. Like all of the Bears defenders, he's looking to bounce back to an extent as the 66.1% completions he did allow last year in coverage was a career high. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.