Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Ranked Last in NFL Attendance in 2021

Detroit Lions averaged approximately 10,000 less fans in 2021 than in 2019.

The Detroit Lions averaged 51,522 fans at Ford Field in 2021, which ranked last in the National Football League. 

In 2019, prior to the global pandemic causing games to be attended without fans in 2020, the team averaged 61,323 fans in attendance. 

Despite sagging attendance, team president Rod Wood explained to reporters at the NFL owners meeting that season ticket renewals have been "better than we expected". 

The sales have been so strong that the team rank seventh or eighth in the NFL in new season ticket sales.

There were several factors that impacted ticket sales and attendance last season, including the closing of the Canadian border all last season. 

Admittedly, Wood understood that the product on the field was the biggest factor for the declining attendance. 

The Lions have been bottom dwellers of the NFC North for the past four seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

watson5

Rod Wood Explains Detroit Lions Decision on Deshaun Watson

The Detroit Lions were not ever 'serious' about trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

3 hours ago
ford5

Are Lions Finally Removing 'WCF' Patch in 2022?

Detroit Lions are not changing their uniforms in 2022.

17 hours ago
goff5

10 Exciting Things 'Hard Knocks' Must Feature While Filming Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are going to be featured nationally this summer on HBO.

18 hours ago

"I certainly think the key is you got to win football games. If you look at the teams that had the most attendance growth last year, it was teams that turned around their football team, teams that relocated to new markets or teams that built a new stadium," Wood said. "We’re not going to do the last two, so we got to focus on the first one."

A bonus for Lions fans this upcoming season is the organization announced they would not be raising ticket prices in 2022.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

watson5
News

Rod Wood Explains Detroit Lions Decision on Deshaun Watson

By John Maakaron3 hours ago
ford5
News

Are Lions Finally Removing 'WCF' Patch in 2022?

By John Maakaron17 hours ago
goff5
News

10 Exciting Things 'Hard Knocks' Must Feature While Filming Detroit Lions

By Christian Booher18 hours ago
fordfield5
News

Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
lions5
News

Lions Fans React to Release of 2022 Draft Hat

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
davis5
News

Jets Robert Saleh Explains Struggles of LB Jarrad Davis Last Season

By John MaakaronMar 28, 2022
campbell5
OnePride+

Detroit Lions Will Be Featured on Hard Knocks

By John MaakaronMar 28, 2022
hutchinson5
News

Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

By John MaakaronMar 28, 2022