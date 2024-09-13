All Lions

Lions Are Fourth NFL Team to Start with Two Playoff Rematches

All three previous teams that started with playoff rematch reached Super Bowl.

John Maakaron


Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sidelines during their game against the Los Angeles Rams / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions will start the 2024 season with two playoff rematches.

Detroit was able to start their season on a winning note, despite not playing their best brand of football.

After defeating the Washington Commanders last week, Todd Bowles will lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) into Ford Field in a rematch of the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs.

ESPN recently pointed out that for Dan Campbell's squad, it will be only be the fourth time in NFL history a team will start a season against two teams they previously faced in the playoffs.

The other three occasions, the team reached the Super Bowl, including the 2007 Patriots, the 1984 49ers and the 1966 Packers.

When asked, Campbell noted it is important to win any game and credited the two opponents and their chances to be division winners

"I mentioned it the other day, we just have to get a little bit better and if we can do that as individuals, coaches, players, everything, then it’ll raise the floor of our team significantly this week," said Campbell. "So, that’s really where we have to hone in on that and just worry about ourselves right now and if we do that, we’ll be okay.”

For Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, he is expecting another physical game against Detroit in a "fun" atmosphere.

"It's a fun place to play. Dan Campbell always has those guys ready to play. So, we're looking forward to it. There's a lot of things to learn on this (Week 1) tape," said Mayfield. "Whenever you are playing (Detroit), you expect it to be a really physical game, so we have to be ready for that. We have to be able to handle the crowd noise."

John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013.

