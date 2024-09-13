Sewell Questionable, Davenport Doubtful Against Bucs
The Detroit Lions have multiple injury concerns heading into a playoff rematch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
Among the new players listed on the injury report this week are All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive end Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Jameson Williams and safety Kerby Joseph.
Sewell returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. The Oregon product has told multiple reporters that he believes he will be able to suit up Sunday. He is dealing with an ankle ailment suffered when he got rolled up on in Week 1, though he played every snap in the win.
Davenport remained out for Friday's practice along with wide receiver Isaiah Williams and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.
In the event Davenport, who was officially ruled doubtful ahead of Sunday's game, cannot go, coach Dan Campbell expressed confidence in the depth on the defensive line. This group of players includes DJ Reader, who is set to make his Lions debut against the Buccaneers.
Sewell, Jameson Williams and Joseph are all questionable for Sunday's game. Melifonwu and Isaiah Williams are officially ruled out.
Davenport flashed the skill set the Lions were hoping to get when they added him during the opener against the Rams. In his debut with the team, Davenport teamed up for a sack with Levi Onwuzurike and had six total pressures.
The Buccaneers will also be banged up for Sunday's game, as coach Todd Bowles confirmed several starters will be out. Among these players are All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.
The Lions and Buccaneers will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round game, which the Lions won 31-23.
Lions Week 2 Friday injury report
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Out (Ankle)
Isaiah Williams -- Out (Abdomen)
Marcus Davenport -- Doubtful (Groin)
Kerby Joseph -- Questionable (Hamstring)
Penei Sewell -- Questionable (Ankle)
Jameson Williams -- Questionable (Ankle)